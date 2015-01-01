पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:पीलीबंगा: राज. शिक्षक संघ शेखावत ने सीबीईओ को दिया सरकार के नाम ज्ञापन

संगरिया4 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ शेखावत की ओर से मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी के माध्यम से राज्य सरकार के नाम कई मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन दिया गया। ज्ञापन में अध्यक्ष सतीश चोपड़ा मंत्री, धर्मपाल कोषाध्यक्ष, विनोद रॉयल ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार से कई दिनों से शिक्षक संघ विभिन्न प्रकार की समस्याओं को लेकर मांग कर रहा है लेकिन राज्य सरकार इन समस्याओं की अनदेखी कर रही है।

इसलिए आज राज्य सरकार को कई मांगों को लेकर मांग पत्र मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी को सौंपा गया है। ज्ञापन में शिक्षक संघ ने दीपावली बोनस का पूरा भुगतान नकद करने, गैर शैक्षणिक कार्यों से शिक्षकों को मुक्त करने, मार्च 20 का स्थगित वेतन का भुगतान करने, निरीक्षण के नाम पर अधिकारियों की मनमानी व शिक्षकों को प्रताड़ित करने पर अंकुश लगाने, विद्यालयों को कोविड-19 के बाद शुरू करने के लिए सेनिटाइजर, बच्चों को मास्क आदि के लिए विशेष बजट उपलब्ध कराने, कुक- कम हेल्पर का भुगतान करने, ऑनलाइन शिक्षण का बजट बच्चों के साथ शिक्षकों को उपलब्ध कराने आदि मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन दिया गया।

