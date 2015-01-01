पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसहयोग से स्कूल:जिस सरकारी स्कूल में शिक्षा पाई, उसी स्कूल में प्रिंसीपल बने, जनसहयोग से स्कूल की कायापलट कर रहे जयपाल

संगरिया3 घंटे पहले
जयपाल सिंह ने जिस सरकारी स्कूल में शिक्षा पाई, उसी स्कूल में अब प्रिंसीपल हैं और स्कूल की दशा-दिशा बदलने में जुटे हैं। अनूठी बात ये है कि प्रधानाचार्य जयपाल सिंह ने जहां स्कूल में बेहतर परीक्षा परिणाम दिए, वहीं तीन सालों में स्कूल में विद्यार्थियों का नामांकन भी दाेगुना कर दिया। इसके कारण उन्हें राज्य के शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंदसिंह डोटासरा, बीकानेर संभागीय आयुक्त, बीकानेर कलेक्टर, निदेशक माध्यमिक शिक्षा हिमांशु गुप्ता, संयुक्त निदेशक देवलता चंदवानी ने सम्मानित किया। जयपाल सिंह ने दस साल तक राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक स्टेट स्कूल में 1981 से 1991 तक दसवीं तक की शिक्षा पाई।

जुलाई 2017 में राजकीय स्कूल संगरिया में प्रिंसीपल का पद ग्रहण किया। तब स्कूल में मात्र 584 विद्यार्थियों का नामांकन था। स्कूल में छात्राओं की संख्या में कम थी। लेकिन अब इस स्कूल का नाम नामांकन के मामले में पूरे जिले में छात्राओं की संख्या में पहले स्थान पर गिना जाता है। अब स्कूल में विद्यार्थियां की कुल संख्या 1208 हाे गई है, जिसमें छात्राओं की संख्या 542 है।

यह जिले का पहला सरकारी ब्वायज स्कूल है, जिसमें सबसे अधिक छात्राओं की संख्या है। स्कूल के विकास कार्यों में दी गति: प्रधानाचार्य जयपाल सिंह ने स्कूल में आने के बाद स्कूल के विकास कार्यों में भी अच्छी गति दी। राज्य का प्रथम ऐसा सरकारी स्कूल है, जिसमें राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगा व्हाइट लाइट में 24 घंटे फहराता है। वहीं पूरे स्कूल में सीसीटीवी कैमरों से भवन को सुसज्जित करवा दिया। स्कूल के मुख्य द्वार की नींव पंचायती

मंदिर के आचार्य दयानंद शास्त्री से रखवाई। यह मुख्य द्वार लगभग साढ़े पांच लाख के जनसहयोग से बनेगा। खुद ने पहल की तो स्टॉफ ने भी स्कूल निर्माण के लिए चार लाख रुपए की राशि अपने वेतन से दान दी। शहर की ओर आठ लाख से बनने वाला मुख्य द्वार भी प्रस्तावित है, वहीं सरकारी स्कूल का पूरा नक्शा तैयार करवाया।

