महिला का शव मिला:नरमा चुगाई को आए थे मजदूर, खेत में आ रही थी बदबू, मिट्‌टी हटाई तो महिला का शव मिला

श्रीकरणपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • मजदूर काे उसकी पत्नी की हत्या के शक में राउंडअप किया है

कस्बे के श्रीगंगानगर रोड पर स्थित एक ईंट भट्टे के पास पानी के खाले में दबाया हुआ एक अज्ञात महिला का शव पुलिस ने गुरुवार काे बरामद किया। पुलिस द्वारा शुक्रवार काे शव का पाेस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा।

वहीं, भट्ठा मालिक ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ हत्या कर शव छुपाने का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए भट्ठे पर काम करने वाले एक मजदूर काे उसकी पत्नी की हत्या के शक में राउंडअप किया है।

सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंचे थाना अधिकारी आलोक सिंह व डीएसपी सुरेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ ने घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना किया। शव की निगरानी के लिए घटनास्थल पर पुलिस बल तैनात किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार स्थानीय बीएसएफ छावनी के पास स्थित 12ओ के ईट भट्ठे पर मजदूर द्वारा अपनी पत्नी की हत्या का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। इस मामले में संदीप पुत्र कृष्णलाल अरोड़ा निवासी वार्ड नंबर 7 ने बताया कि उसका 12ओ के पास भारत ईंट उद्योग भट्ठा है। जिसमें काम करने वाले मजदूर झुग्गी झोपड़ी बनाकर रहते हैं।

गुरुवार सुबह 11:30 बजे पड़ोसी किसान तेजू सिंह निवासी मोड़ा ने बताया कि झुग्गियाें के पीछे पानी के खाले में जगह-जगह बाल फैले हुए तथा बदबू आ रही है। तेजू सिंह के साथ जब नजदीक जाकर देखा तो एक पानी के गड्ढे में शव दबा हुआ था।

किसी अज्ञात ने हत्या कर शव को छुपाने के लिए गड्ढे में दबाया हुआ था। ईट भट्ठा मालिक की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी।

भट्टठा मजदूर द्वारा एक सप्ताह पहले हत्या कर दबाने की आशंका

घटना के संबंध में पता चला कि ईंट भट्ठे का मजदूर मोनू पुत्र राजेंद्र शर्मा निवासी बठिंडा की पत्नी कुछ दिन से से गायब है। पुलिस ने माेनू को कस्बे से राउंडअप कर लिया।

समझा जाता है कि मोनू ने ही लगभग 1 सप्ताह पूर्व अपनी पत्नी की हत्या कर शव को खाले में छुपाने के लिए मिट्टी में दबा दिया था। गुरुवार काे नरमे की चुगाई कर रहे मजदूर व खेत मालिक द्वारा बदबू व बिखरे हुए बालाें के कारण शव होने का अंदेशा हुआ।

वहीं, घटना के बाद मोनू श्रीकरणपुर कस्बे में रहने वाली अपनी बहन के पास चला गया था। जानकारी के अनुसार मोनू की शादी बिहार में दरभंगा में 2013 में हुई थी तथा एसके 3 बच्चे भी हैं। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

