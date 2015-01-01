पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Udaipur
  Amet
  • Panchayat Assistants Expressed Resentment Over Non payment Of Honorarium, Amate's Panchayat Assistants Are In Trouble For Not Getting Salary For Seven Months

मानदेय भुगतान:मानदेय नहीं मिलने पर पंचायत सहायकों ने जताई नाराजगी,आमेट के पंचायत सहायक सात महीने से वेतन नहीं मिलने से हैं परेशानी में

आमेट2 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति आमेट के पंचायत सहायकों को पिछले सात माह से वेतन नहीं मिलने पर काली दीपावली मनाने पर मजबूर हैं। आमेट ब्लॉक के लीकी, विकावास, गोवल सहित अधिकांश पंचायतों में पिछले 6 से 7 माह से पंचायत सहायकों का मानदेय बकाया चल रहा है, जबकि राज्य सरकार ने अगस्त में ही पंचायत सहायकों के मानदेय की राशि जारी कर दी थी।

इसके बावजूद भी पंचायत सहायकों को मानदेय भुगतान नहीं किया गया, जिससे पंचायत सहायकों में रोष व्याप्त है। जिला प्रवक्ता दिनेशचंद्र पारेख ने बताया कि वर्तमान में पंचायत सहायक विद्यालय एवं पंचायतों में पंचायतों के साथ पंचायतराज चुनाव में भी सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। अगर आने वाले दिनों में मानदेय भुगतान नहीं हुआ तो ब्लॉक व जिला स्तर पर प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष गोपाल कीर ने बताया कि मानदेय भुगतान नहीं होने से सहायकों को आर्थिक समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने मांग की कि पंचायत सहायकों को जल्द मानदेय भुगतान किया जाए, जिससे उनकी आर्थिक समस्याएं दूर हो सके।

