आधा दर्जन गांव का दौरा:विश्वासघात करने वालों को जनता माफ नहीं करेगी : विधायक राठौड़

आमेट3 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में तीन वार्डों के आधा दर्जन गांवों का किया दौरा

दीपावली त्योहार के बाद राजनीतिक पार्टियां अपने उम्मीदवारों को जिताने के लिए फिर से मैदान में उतर कर प्रचार-प्रसार जुट गई हैं। इसके तहत जनप्रतिनिधि विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के दौरे करने लगे हैं। कुंभलगढ़ विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ ने भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में आमेट पंचायत समिति के विभिन्न वार्डों का दौरा किया।

विधायक प्रवक्ता माधव सिंह पंवार ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए होने वाले चुनाव की तारीख नजदीक आने के साथ ही कुंभलगढ़ विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में पंचायत समिति के 3 वार्डों में आधा दर्जन गांवों का दौरा कर ग्रामीणों से रूबरू हुए। विधायक राठौड़ ने बीते तीन दिनों में तहसील के राचेटी ग्राम पंचायत के पाटियों का खेड़ा में वार्ड 13 में भाजपा उम्मीदवार गोपीलाल लोहार, वार्ड 1 में डालूराम भील, वार्ड 11 में कैलाशी माली के समर्थन में आधा दर्जन गांव का दौरा किया।

इस दौरान विधायक राठौड़ ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए पार्टी मां के समान होती है। अगर कोई कार्यकर्ता अपने जातिगत एवं नीतिगत नीतियों से अलग होकर पार्टी के साथ गद्दारी करता है तो वह एक मां के साथ गद्दारी करने के बराबर है।

पार्टी के साथ विश्वासघात करने वाले ऐसे जनप्रतिनिधियों को जनता कभी माफ नहीं करेगी। ऐसे लोग जिनको पार्टी की वजह से सभी तरह के पदों पर कार्य करने के अवसर मिलने के बावजूद भी अपने स्वार्थ के चलते पार्टी को छोड़ आज पार्टी से खिलाफत कर रहे हैं, ऐसे लोगों से बचें।

जनसंपर्क के दौरान जिला परिषद सदस्य वार्ड 19 के प्रत्याशी समुंद्र सिंह नांबरिया, गोवल सरपंच कैलाश कंवर, पूर्व सरपंच जसवंत सिंह डेगाना, पूर्व सरपंच छोगा लाल गुर्जर , सज्जन सिंह सोलंकी, गोवर्धन सिंह, नरेन्द्र सिंह, भारत सिंह, नारायण लाल गुर्जर, भीमराज लोहार, शिव लाल गुर्जर, देवी लाल गुर्जर, घनश्याम सिंह, शैल सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

