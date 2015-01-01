पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए चित्तौड़ प्रांत से 100 करोड का लक्ष्य रखा, टार्गेट हासिल करने के लिए आमेट खंड मंडल प्रभारियों की नियुक्ति

भगवान राम के भव्य मंदिर निर्माण के लिए विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने आमेट प्रखंड के 96 गांव के प्रतिनिधियों संघ बैठक कर खंड प्रभारी मंडल प्रमुख बनाए। विश्व हिंदू परिषद प्रांत मंत्री कौशल कुमार गौड़ की अध्यक्षता में विद्या निकेतन स्कूल आमेट में राम उत्सव को लेकर बैठक हुई। प्रांत मंत्री गोड ने बताया कि भगवान राम का भव्य विशाल मंदिर बने। मंदिर निर्माण दो हजार करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनेगा। चित्तौड़ प्रांत ने 100 करोड़ रुपए का लक्ष्य लिया। हर हिंदू परिवार के घर जाकर सहयोग प्राप्त कर रसीद देनी है। इसलिए लिए खंड प्रभारी, खंड की टीम, खंड से नीचे मंडल प्रभारी, मंडल प्रमुख की नियुक्तियां की गई।

आमेट खंड के 10 मंडलों के प्रभारी पिंटू मेवाड़ा, सह प्रभारी गेहरी लाल कुमावत, मदन लक्षकार, खंड टीम में हरि सिंह गहलोत जिलोला, मातृ शक्ति संयोजिका नीरू कुंवर सोलंकी, चैन सिंह, किशन सिंह, गंभीर सिंह राठौड़, अमित विजयवर्गीय, संपत सिंह, किशन सिंह राव और जीलाेला मंडल प्रमुख देवेंद्र सिंह, डीडवाना, राछेटी दो मंडल के प्रमुख मांगीलाल गुर्जर चामुंड खेड़ा, सेलागुड़ा मंडल के प्रमुख मनीष, माद मंडल प्रमुख अमर चंद गुर्जर, आईडाणा मंडल प्रमुख प्रमुख लक्ष्मण सिंह राव, गोवल मंडल प्रमुख छगन सुथार, सियाणा मंडल प्रमुख हरीश जोशी, जेतपुरा मंडल प्रमुख श्रवण वैष्णव, विकावास मंडल प्रमुख तेजू सेन काे नियुक्त किया। विश्व हिंदू परिषद जिला मंत्री राकेश हिंगड़, महेंद्र हिरण, सतीश सोनी, हरीश चौहान, कान्हा पालीवाल, ओम पालीवाल, आदि माैजूद थे।

