मतदान के नतीजे:पंचायत समिति के उप प्रधान पद के नतीजे में कांग्रेस के कैलाश चंद्र को 10 वोट से विजयी

अरनोद2 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति के उप प्रधान पद के लिए शुक्रवार को मतदान हुआ। भजपा से शिवनारायण तथा कांग्रेस से कैलाश चंद्र भाटी ने एसडीएम प्रकाश चंद रेगर के समक्ष नामांकन प्रस्तुत किया। दोपहर तीन बजे दोनों ही पार्टियों के अब तक बाड़ाबंदी में रहे सदस्य एक साथ वोटिंग करने पहुंचे। वोटिंग के बाद मतपत्र के गिनती हुई।

जिसमें एसडीएम ने कांग्रेस के उप प्रधान कैलाश चंद्र भाटी को 10 वोट से विजयी घोषित किया। बाद में विजयी प्रत्याशी को शपथ दिलाई गई। अरनोद पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 15 में से 14 सदस्यों ने ही वोटिंग की। बीटीपी सदस्य पुष्पा मीना ने मतदान में भाग नहीं लिया। भाजपा के चार सदस्यों ने वोटिंग की, लेकिन भाजपा के शिवनारायण को 3 वोट ही मिले। एक सदस्य ने वोट पर बिना निशान लगाए ही मतपेटी में डाल दिया। इसी तरह कांग्रेस को 10 मत मिले। कोटणी से निर्दलीय जीते फूलचन्द्र पाटीदार पहले ही कांग्रेस को समर्थन दे चुके थे। इस तरह कांग्रेस के कैलाश भाटी 10 वोट से विजय रहे।

