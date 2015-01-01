पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:अरनाेद बस स्टैंड को जोड़ने वाले रास्ते पर गड्‌ढों से परेशानी बढ़ी

अरनोदएक घंटा पहले
बस स्टैंड मुख्य मार्ग करीब एक साल से जर्जर है। इस मार्ग पर जगह-जगह गहरे गड‌्ढे हो गए है। इन गड्ढों से गुजरने के दौरान कई दोपहिया वाहन चालक गिरकर चोटिल हो चुके हैं, वहीं कई वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुके हैं। लैंपस से आरा मशीन तक हालत यह है कि सड़क का नामोनिशान तक नहीं है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि इस सड़क पर गत वर्ष बारिश के बाद डामर से गड‌्ढे भरे गए थे। इसके बाद से अब तक सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग ने इस सड़क की सुध नहीं ली है।

जबकि इस मार्ग से पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारी भी गुजरते हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि कई बार अवगत कराने के बावजूद सड़क की मरम्मत नहीं कराई है, जिससे कभी भी बड़ी दुर्घटना हो सकती है। ग्रामीणों ने शीघ्र सड़क मरम्मत कराने की मांग की। वहीं पीडब्ल्यूडी, एक्सईएन अारसी मीना ने बताया कि सड़क मरम्मत का कार्यादेश दे दिया गया है। कुछ दिन में सड़क मरम्मत का कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा।

