शोभायात्रा:101 कलश और भागवत पोथी की शोभायात्रा निकाली

अवलेश्वर3 घंटे पहले
निकटवर्ती ग्राम पंचायत असावता के गांव भणावदा में राधा कृष्ण मंदिर निर्माण के दौरान सात दिवसीय संगीतमय श्रीमद् भागवत ज्ञान गंगा महोत्सव का मंगलवार को प्रथम दिन रहा। भागवत के आयोजन से पूर्व मंगलवार सुबह से ही पूजा-अर्चना का दौर चला। इस दौरान 101 कलश और भागवत पोती की यात्रा भी निकाली गई।

कलश यात्रा असावता के हनुमान मंदिर से कलश भरकर यात्रा निकाली। असावता से विभिन्न मार्ग से होते हुए कलश यात्रा भणावदा में श्री राधाकृष्ण मंदिर पहुंची। यहां पर पंडित ललित शंकर पाराशर ने भागवत कथा का वाचन किया। कथा से पहले उन्होंने बताया कि इस भागवत ज्ञान गंगा में जो राशि प्राप्त होगी उससे भगवान श्री राधाकृष्ण का मंदिर बनाया जाएगा। कथा पंडाल में यजमान द्वारा कलश भागवत पोती की पूजा अर्चना की गई।

कथा वाचन में पंडित ने कहा कि भागवत सुनने मात्र से ही मनुष्य का कल्याण हो जाता है। मनुष्य को सदैव अपने मन में भक्ति का भाव रखना चाहिए इससे उसका ईश्वर से मिलन हो जाता है। कथा के पहले दिन आस-पास के गांव से बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु पहुंचे। कथा की पूर्णाहुति 8 फरवरी को होगी।

