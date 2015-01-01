पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत की ग्राम सभा में वार्षिक कार्ययोजना:तलाई निर्माण, ग्रेवल सड़क निर्माण, एनीकट निर्माण के प्रस्ताव लिए

कस्बे में ग्राम पंचायत अवलेश्वर की ग्राम सभा सोमवार को हुई। जिसमें सरपंच लता बाई मीणा की अध्यक्षता में समस्त वार्ड पंच एवं ग्राम वासियों ने भाग लिया। जनपद अंबालाल मीणा ने भी भाग लिया। जिसमें वार्षिक कार्य योजना के क्रियान्वयन के लिए बजट अनुसार प्रस्ताव आमंत्रित किए गए। ग्राम पंचायत के सभी वार्ड से नरेगा के तहत तलाई निर्माण, ग्रेवल सड़क निर्माण, एनीकट निर्माण आदि प्रस्ताव लिए गए। जीडीपी के अंदर गांव में पेयजल व्यवस्था सुचारू करने, स्ट्रीट लाइट, सीसी रोड, नाली निर्माण, ट्यूबवेल निर्माण आदि प्रमुख प्रस्ताव पर सहमति बनकर प्रस्ताव पास किए गए। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी कन्हैया लाल बैरवा द्वारा ग्राम पंचायत में योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी।

