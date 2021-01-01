पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड में इजाफा:रात का तापमान 9 डिग्री से घटकर 7.5 डिग्री और दिन का 28.5 से घटकर 25.5 डिग्री हुआ

अवलेश्वर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिन का तापमान 3 डिग्री तो रात का डेढ़ डिग्री गिरा

सोमवार को दिन और रात में तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। जिले में ठंड का असर काफी तेज हो गया है। इसके पीछे शीत लहर को बड़ी वजह माना जा रहा है। तापमान में गिरावट का यह दौर जनवरी के अंत तक देखने को मिल सकता है। इसके बाद तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होने के संकेत है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार फिलहाल शीतलहर का असर जारी रहेगा। धरियावद क्षेत्र में उत्तरी हवा का दबाव होने के कारण दिन व रात्रि का तापमान गिर रहा है। इसके चलते सोमवार सुबह से ही ठंड का असर बना रहा।

जिससे आमजन में ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। साथ ही दिनभर तेज धूप खिलने के बावजूद सर्दी का अहसास बना रहा। जिस पर लोगों ने गर्म कपड़ों का सहारा लिया। दिन के तापमान में 3 डिग्री तो रात्रि के तापमान में 1.5 डिग्री की कमी दर्ज की गई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सोमवार को दिन का तापमान 28.5 डिग्री से घटकर 25.5 डिग्री व रात्रि का तापमान 9 डिग्री से घटकर 7.5 डिग्री होना दर्ज किया।
ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बढ़ी ठंड
कस्बे सहित आसपास गांव में सोमवार सुबह सर्दी का काफी तेज असर रहा। हालांकि रविवार शाम सही सर्दी में पर को दिखाना शुरू कर दिया। शीतलहर के कारण रात में तापमान काफी नीचे गिर गया। खेत में और खुली जगहों पर सोमवार सुबह ओस की बूंदें भी जमी हुई नजर आई।
पांच दिनों का तापमान 21 जनवरी 30 डिग्री अधिकतम और 9 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 22 जनवरी 31 डिग्री अधिकतम और 8 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 23 जनवरी 29.8 डिग्री अधिकतम और 7.8 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 24 जनवरी 28.5 डिग्री अधिकतम और 9 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 25 जनवरी 25.5 डिग्री अधिकतम और 7.5 डिग्री न्यूनतम रहा।

