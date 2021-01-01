पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटवार संघ:भीम में हड़ताल के चलते 22 पटवार मंडलों पर लगे हैं ताले

भीम3 घंटे पहले
उपखंड क्षेत्र में पटवारी अपनी मांगों को लेकर राजस्थान पटवार संघ के आह्वान पर भीम पटवार संघ भी उतर गए। इसके चलते अतिरिक्त पटवार मंडल का चार्ज नहीं संभालेंगे। साथ ही अतिरिक्त पटवार मण्डलों का बस्ता भीम तहसीलदार रामप्रसाद को सौंप दिया। भीम पटवार संघ अध्यक्ष जसवंत सिंह ने बताया कि हमारी मुख्य मांग 3600 ग्रेड पे करने, वेतन विसंगति 7-14-21-28-32 की मांगें पूरी हाेने तक पूरी नहीं होने तक अतिरिक्त पटवार मण्डल का चार्ज नहीं खोलेंगे।

हड़ताल 28 फरवरी तक समाधान नहीं होने तक जारी रहेगी। ऑनलाइन क्रॉप कटिंग का बहिष्कार किया। 8 फरवरी 2021 को सभी संभाग मुख्यालयों पर रैली लाल बस्ता सड़क कार्यक्रम हाेगा। 20 फरवरी को रक्तदान शिविर किया जाएगा। इसमें एक यूनिट 3600 का आयोजन किया जाएगा। राजकीय अवकाश के दिन काम नहीं किए जाएंगे।

क्षेत्र में 33 में से 22 पटवार मण्डलों पर ताले लग हुए हैं। मात्र 11 पटवार मण्डलों पर ही काम चल रहा है। बंद हुए पटवार मण्डल में कालागुमान, दिवेर, खीमाखेड़ा, बरजाल, बाघाना, काछबली, बग्गड़, मण्डावर, ठीकरवास, बरार, कुशलपुरा, कूकरखेड़ा, अजीतगढ़, समेलिया, गोदाजी का गांव, डांसरिया, कूकड़ा, सारोठ, शेखावास, लगेतखेड़ा, बोरवा, थानेटा पर ताले लगे हुए हैं।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि हमारे जमीनों के नामांतरण खुलवाने के लिए जमाबंदी की नकल लेने, पीएम आवास की रिपोर्ट लेने, जाति मूल पर हस्ताक्षर करवाने के लिए भटकना पड़ रहा हैं। 9 भू अभिलेख अधिकारी पद है मगर पांच ही कार्यरत है।

