पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • Bhim
  • Baby Snake Bred, Doctors Said Dead, In The Superstition Of Being Alive, The Family Members Kept The Dead Body In The House For Three Days, The Last Rites Performed Against The Villagers

अंधविश्वास:बच्चे काे सांप ने डसा, डाॅक्टराें ने मृत बताया, जिंदा हाेने के अंधविश्वास में परिजनाें ने तीन दिन घर में रख दिया शव, गांव वालाें के विराेध पर करवाया अंतिम संस्कार

भीम5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सांप के डसने से मासूम की माैत बता चुके डाॅक्टराें की बात नहीं मानकर एक परिवार ने अंधविश्वास के चलते बच्चे का शव इस आस में तीन दिन तक घर में रख दिया कि वह जिंदा हाे जाएगा।

पड़ाेसी और रिश्तेदार सूचना पाकर अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हाेने पहुंचे ताे मामले का पता चला। बाद में गांव वालाें के विराेध पर परिवार वाले अंतिम संस्कार करवाने के लिए राजी हुए। मामला भीम क्षेत्र के मानारावजी का वास गांव का है। हालांकि मामले काे लेकर पुलिस थाने काे काेइर् सूचना नहीं है।

गांव वालाें के अनुसार मानारावजी का वास निवासी 8 वर्षीय साहिल पुत्र भगवतसिंह रावत काे साेमवार शाम काे मां के साथ भूरियाभाटा खेत पर खेल रहा था। इस दाैरान सांप ने उसके पैर में डस लिया। मासूम चिल्लाया ताे चारा काटती मां पास पहुंची। बाद में साहिल काे भीम अस्पताल ले गए। जहां डॉक्टरों ने प्राथमिक उपचार कर ब्यावर रेफर कर दिया। जहां अमृतकोर हॉस्पिटल में डॉक्टरों ने शाम काे उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

इसके बाद परिजन बच्चे का शव घर पर ले आए। बताया गया कि इसके बाद परिवार वाले गाेरमघाट में किसी संत के पास गए। तीन दिन में बच्चे के जिंदा हाे जाने के अंधविश्वास में परिजन ने शव काे घर में चारपाई पर रख दिया और जीवित हाेने का इंतजार करने लगे। चारपाई के अासपास अगरबत्तियां जला दी। बुधवार शाम काे गांव वालाें का पता चला ताे लाेगाें ने विराेध शुरू कर दिया। गांव वालाें ने परिवार वालाें काे समझाया। इस बीच लाेगाें ने कथित संत से भी फाेन पर बात कर खरी-खरी सुनाई। गुरुवार सुबह पुलिस बुलाने की चेतावनी देकर मासूम के शव का अंतिम संस्कार करवाया।

मामले का पता नहीं है

इस घटना की जानकारी हमारे पास नहीं है। अगर एेसा काेई मामला संज्ञान में अाता ताे तुरंत कार्रवाई करते।
बजरंग सिंह, बीट प्रभारी मानाराव जी का वास

तीन दिन घर में रखा शव
अंधविश्वास के चलते बच्चे का शव तीन दिन घर पर रखा, यह गलत है। जबकि भीम अस्पताल लेकर गए और ब्यावर रेफर किया गया। ब्यावर अस्पताल में उपचार के दाैरान बच्चे ने दम ताेड़ दिया। फिर वह जिंदा कैसे हाे सकता है।
यशाेदा कंवर, सरपंच भीम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें