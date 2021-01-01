पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली निगम:बिजली का बिल बकाया, निगम 9 ग्राम पंचायतों के कनेक्शन काटने की तैयारी में

दलोट3 घंटे पहले
बिजली निगम ने अरनोद उपखंड के 9 ग्राम पंचायतों पर 18 लाख से अधिक बिजली बिल बकाया के चलते कनेक्शन काटने की तैयारी कर ली है। निगम द्वारा चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत बिजली बिल जमा नहीं कराने पर निगम के कर्मचारियों द्वारा कनेक्शन काटे जा रहे हैं।

बिजली निगम दलोट के रविशंकर पाटीदार ने बताया कि अरनोद उपखंड की ग्राम पंचायत दलोट में 40 लाख 50 हजार से अधिक बिजली का बिल बकाया चल रहा है।

इसके अलावा ग्राम पंचायत नैनोर, कानगढ़, भाट भंवरिया, आंबीरामा, बड़ीसाखथली, कोटड़ी, जिराबता, भचूंडला सहित 9 ग्राम पंचायतों पर 18 लाख से भी अधिक बिजली बिल बकाया है। भूपेंद्र पालीवाल ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायतों के बिजली बिल बकाया होने की सूचना अरनोद विकास अधिकारी को देने के बावजूद ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा बकाया राशि जमा नहीं करवाई गई।

दलोट ग्राम पंचायत में कार्यरत ग्राम विकास अधिकारी राजेंद्र मीणा और सरपंच बालू मारीवाड़ से निगम के कर्मचारियों ने बकाया बिजली बिल की राशि जमा कराने काे कहा है, वहीं ग्राम विकास अधिकारी बजट नहीं होना बता रहे हैं।

दूसरी ओर निगम के एईएन भूपेंद्र पालीवाल, जेईएन रविशंकर पाटीदार व फीडर इंचार्ज राजू मीणा आदि निगम के कर्मचारियों ने ग्राम पंचायतों के ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों से समय रहते बिजली की राशि जमा कराने को कहा है। दलोट ग्राम पंचायत में सबसे अधिक बकाया राशि है, जिसमें रोड लाइट व जल स्रोत आदि मद शामिल हैं।

अरनोद उपखंड की 9 ग्राम पंचायतों पर 18 लाख से भी अधिक बिजली बिल की राशि बकाया चल रही है। दलोट ग्राम पंचायत पर करीब 5 लाख रुपए 1 वर्ष से बकाया हैं। समय अवधि में बिल की राशि जमा नहीं करवाने पर बिजली कनेक्शन काटने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
-रविशंकर पाटीदार, जेईएन, बिजली निगम दलोट।

