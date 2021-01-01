पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ परियोजना:धरियावद में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की बैठक, साड़ियां बांटी

स्वच्छ परियोजना बांसवाड़ा व प्रतापगढ़ द्वारा संचालित क्षय रोग नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के अर्न्तगत ब्लाॅक धरियावद के स्वास्थ्यकर्मी की मासिक बैठक नया बस स्टेंड राजीव सेवा केन्द्र परिसर में हुई। जिसके तहत सरपंच केबी मीणा, उपसरपंच अनिल वक्तावत, पंचायत सहायक भूपेंद्र दमामी, स्वच्छ परियोजना कॉर्डिनेटर विमला मीणा, थानेश्वर मीणा, कृष्णदेवसिंह, गौतमलाल मीणा ने स्वास्थ्यकर्मी को निशुल्क साड़ी का वितरण किया गया। बैठक में स्वास्थ्यकर्मी को संभावित क्षय रोगियों के दो माह का फोलोअप, धात्री माताओं के टीकाकरण, महिला शिशु की जानकारी, एएनएम के साथ रहकर हर राजस्व गांव में सर्वे करते हुए संभावित रोगियों की जांच करवाने के बारे में बताया।

