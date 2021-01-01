पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दिन का तापमान 1 डिग्री बढ़ा तो रात का पारा फिर साढ़े 5 डिग्री पर

धरियावद3 घंटे पहले
प्रतापगढ़ जिले में शुक्रवार का दिन तो गुरुवार के मुकाबले 1 डिग्री तक गर्म रहा लेकिन रात का तापमान फिर से साढ़े 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है। जिले में पिछले एक सप्ताह से सर्दी का तेज असर जारी है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आगामी कुछ दिनों तक सर्दी पड़ने का यह सिलसिला ऐसे ही रहने वाला है।

धरियावद क्षेत्र में दिन की सर्दी कम हुई है। विगत 24 घंटो में तापमान 25 डिग्री से बढ़कर 26 डिग्री पर आ पहुंचा है। दिन को गर्मी का असर बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण दक्षिणी पश्चिमी हवाओं का चलना सामने आया। रात को उत्तरी हवा का असर लगातार होने के कारण पुन: सर्दी का असर बढ़ रहा है।

फरवरी के शुरुआती कुछ दिनों तक सर्दी का यह असर बने रहने की संभावना है लेकिन उसके पश्चात रात्रि को भी तापमान बढ़ता चला जाएगा। दिन को तेज धूप एवं दक्षिणी हवा चलने के कारण सर्दी कुछ हद तक कम हुई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार को दिन का तापमान 25 डिग्री से बढ़कर 26 डिग्री व रात्रि का तापमान 6 डिग्री से घटकर 5.5 डिग्री होना दर्ज किया।

