गिरफ्तार:धरियावद में अवैध आम की लकड़ी से भरा ट्रक पकड़ा, चालक गिरफ्तार

धरियावद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वन विभाग ने दिया कार्रवाई काे अंजाम

प्रादेशिक वनखंड में सोमवार रात को जवाहरनगर से मूंगाणा के रास्ते पर अवैध रूप से लकड़ी ले जाते ट्रक को चालक सहित पकड़ा। कार्रवाई के दौरान चालक द्वारा संतोषप्रद जवाब नहीं देने व किसी भी प्रकार की टीपी नहीं होने के कारण अवैध रूप से लकड़ी ले जाने पर वन अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की गई।

क्षेत्रीय वन अधिकारी तेजपाल मीणा ने बताया कि बीती रात्रि को मुखबीर द्वारा सूचना मिली कि जवाहरनगर से मूंगाणा की ओर ट्रक में अवैध रूप से गिली लकड़ी काटकर परिवहन की जा रही है। जिस पर वनपाल शंकरसिंह, सहायक वनपाल लक्ष्मणलाल, वनरक्षक कैलाश कलाल, महेन्द्रसिंह चौहान, कमलाशंकर, महेन्द्रप्रताप सिंह झाला, भैरूलाल गायरी, औंकारलाल मीणा की टीम ने ट्रक को पकड़ा और लकड़ियों से भरा ट्रक

जब्त कर वन विभाग कार्यालय लाए। चालक डूंगरपुर निवासी राजेश पुत्र लक्ष्मण कटारा काे गिरफ्तार किया। ट्रक के अंदर आम के पेड़ की 12 टन की लड़की भरी हुई थी। उक्त वाहन गुजरात की अाेर ले जाकर बेचा जाने वाला था। इस धंधे में कौन-कौन जुडे़ हुए हैं, उनका भी पता लगाया जा रहा है। वन विभाग ने वन अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई कर मामले की जांच शुरू की है।

