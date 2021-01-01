पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:समस्याओं को लेकर विधायक को दिया ज्ञापन

धरियावद3 घंटे पहले
धरियावद भारतीय जनता पार्टी के मंडल अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल विजयवर्गीय ने क्षेत्रीय विधायक गौतमलाल मीणा को ज्ञापन देकर क्षेत्र की विभिन्न समस्याओं का समाधान कराने की मांग की। ज्ञापन में बताया कि धरियावद को नगरपालिका का दर्जा दिया जाए। धरियावद में कृषि मंडी की घोषणा होने के बावजूद उच्च न्यायालय में वाद होने से कार्य शुरू नहीं हो पा रहा है। अत: सिंचाई विभाग की किसी भी कॉलोनी में अस्थाई कृषि मंडी खुलवाई जाए।

इसी के साथ ज्ञापन में उपखंड स्तरीय खेल मैदान बनवाने, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पर बेड की संख्या 100 करवाने व मल्टीस्पेशलिस्ट सुविधा करावाने, धरियावद के विनायक नगर पीछे कल्याणपुरा रोड से उदयपुर सम्पर्क सड़क तक डामरीकरण करवाने, मूंगाणा में राष्ट्रीकृत बैंक शाखा खुलवाने, धरियावद नगर प्रवेश पर तीनों मुख्य मार्ग पर अटल प्रवेश द्वार बनवाने, रामसा योजना के अर्तंगत उपखंड क्षेत्र के सभी विद्यालयों में बजट आवंटित करवाने, कालीकाकर मैन रोड से सूर्याखेड़ा तक डेढ़ किमी सड़क बनवाने, मंदसौर से बिच्छीवाड़ा तक नेशनल हाईवे बनवाने, सांसद मद से सभी ग्राम पंचायतों को प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना व जल संसाधन विभाग से एनीकट बनवाने की मांग की।

