मावठ का दूसरे दिन भी असर:रात का पारा 3.5 डिग्री गिरकर 14.5डिग्री दिन का साढ़े 5 डिग्री बढ़कर 28.5 डिग्री

धरियावद2 घंटे पहले
  • धुंध छाई रही, 10 साल में 12 दिसंबर की रात सबसे कम ठंड रही

जिले में शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश के बाद मौसम में ठंडक का अहसास शनिवार को भी बरकरार रहा। शनिवार सुबह ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कोहरा छाया रहा। जबकि शहरी क्षेत्र में दिनभर ठंडी हवाओं का दौर चला। अवलेश्वर क्षेत्र के आस-पास गांव में सुबह से लेकर करीब 11 बजे तक कोहरे का असर देखा गया। सुबह मंदसौर-प्रतापगढ़ मार्ग पर वाहनों की गति धीमी दिखाई दी।

फसलों पर सुबह ओस की बूंदे जमी हुई थी। दिनभर किसान खेतों में अपने रोजमर्रा के कार्य करते नजर आए। शनिवार को दिनभर शीतलहर का असर रहा। जिससे लोगों ने गर्म कपड़ो का सहारा लिया व खासे परेशान रहे।

शाम को साढ़े चार बजे करीब अचानक आसमान में पुन: ठंड के बादलों ने अपना डेरा जमा लिया। जिससे सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया। रात्रि की सर्दी का असर बढ़ने से ठिठुरन बढ़ गई और सुबह धुंध छाने के साथ दिन भी देरी से खिला। जिससे अब सर्दी का असर धीरे धीरे बढ़ना दिखाई दे रहा है। शाम को विभिन्न चौराहो पर गर्म व्यजंन खाने व चाय की चुस्की लेने का नजारा रहा। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार को दिन का तापमान 23 डिग्री से बढ़कर 28.5 डिग्री व रात्रि का तापमान 18 डिग्री से घटकर 14.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया।

12 दिसंबर को 10 साल में कब-कितना रहा तापमान
प्रतापगढ़ में 12 दिसंबर 2020 पिछले 10 वर्षों में सबसे गर्म रात रही है। 12 दिसंबर 2011 को 26 डिग्री अधिकतम व 5.5 न्यूनतम, 2012 को 30.5 डिग्री अधिकतम व 8.2 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 2013 को 29.5 डिग्री अधिकतम व 9.5 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 2014 को 28 डिग्री अधिकतम व 10.5 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 2015 को 27.5 डिग्री अधिकतम व 8.5 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 2016 को 30 डिग्री अधिकतम व 10.5 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 2017 को 26.5 डिग्री अधिकतम व 11.6 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 2018 को 28 डिग्री अधिकतम व 13.5 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 2019 को 28 डिग्री अधिकतम व 12 डिग्री न्यूनतम, 2020 को 28.5 डिग्री अधिकतम व 14.5 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान दर्ज किया गया।

