पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पिकअप खाई में पलटी:स्टेयरिंग फेल होने से पिकअप खाई में पलटी, 16 लोग घायल

धरियावदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धरियावद तहसील क्षेत्र के बिलड़िया रोड पर गुरुवार शाम एक पिकअप स्टेयरिंग फेल होने के चलते पलट गई। इससे 16 लोग घायल हो गए। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने 108 एंबुलेंस और पुलिस को घटना की सूचना दी। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची 108 एंबुलेंस से मरीजों को धरियावद रेफरल हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाया गया।

यहां से गंभीर घायल छह मरीजों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उदयपुर रेफर कर दिया गया। बाकी सभी को उपचार के बाद छुट्टी दे दी गई। पुलिस के अनुसार पिकअप सवार यह सभी लोग भाणावत और नाल गांव के निवासी हैं।

यह सभी लोग गुरुवार सुबह धामनिया गांव में एक मृत्यु भोज के कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने के लिए गए थे। वापस लौटते समय ब्लड या रोड पर अचानक पिकअप के स्टेरिंग फेल हो गई और गाड़ी अनियंत्रित होकर पास के गड्ढे में पलट गई। हालांकि गंभीर घायलों की हालत भी खतरे से बाहर है।

यह हुए घायल

हादसे में भगा पिता माला निवासी भणावता, कर्मा पिता हेंगला, मांगीलाल पिता कालू मीणा, लालिया पिता धर्मा, संजू (6) पिता कमलेश सहित एक अन्य को धरियावद में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उदयपुर रेफर कर दिया गया। हादसे में पूजकि पति आलिया भणावता, राधकी पति अमरा नाल, नानी पत्नी हिरिया, लोगर पिता नगला, दीपक पिता गेबिलाल, दलिया पिता नगा, छगन पिता नगला, होमली पति डूंगा, अंता पुत्री रमेश, रमेश पिता धन्ना, रमेश पिता बाबरिया के घायल होने पर उपचार किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें