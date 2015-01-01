पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:किशोरी से छेड़छाड़ का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

धरियावद2 घंटे पहले
धरियावद थाना क्षेत्र में नाबालिग के साथ यौन शोषण के मामले में फरार चल रहे एक अभियुक्त को मय कार गिरफ्तार किया। सीआई भगवानलाल मेघवाल ने बताया कि प्रार्थी ने 24 सितम्बर को रिपोर्ट पेश करते हुए बताया कि वह अपनी किराणा की दुकान पर बैठी थी।

तभी मुकेश पुत्र कन्हैयालाल पंचाल निवासी केसरियावाद आया और उसको जबरन खींचकर कार में बिठाकर ले गया। बाद में कल्याणपुरा से राजु पुत्र देवीलाल और एक अन्य युवक भी बैठा। तीनों उसे गाड़ी में जबरन डालकर साथ ले गए। चलती गाड़ी में छेड़छाड़ की।

छेड़छाड़ करने के पश्चात थोडा आगे किशोरी को सड़क किनारे फेंक दिया। सीआई भगवानलाल मेघवाल ने बताया कि उक्त प्रकरण की जांच करते हुए कांस्टेबल विक्रम, सुरेन्द्र कुमार, कुलदीपसिंह, महेन्द्रराम, मोहनपालसिंह की टीम ने अभियुक्त मुकेश को केसरियावाद सालतलाई खेत पर बनी झोपड़ी से शुक्रवार को पोक्सो एक्ट के तहत गिरफ्तार किया।

