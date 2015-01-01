पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान समारोह:धरियावद में प्रधान,उप प्रधान ने पदभार किया ग्रहण

धरियावद2 घंटे पहले
धरियावद पंचायत समिति में भाजपा समर्पित प्रधान हकरीदेवी मीणा व उप प्रधान रागिनी चौधरी ने विधायक गौतमलाल मीणा के मुख्य आतिथ्य में पदभार संभाला। इससे पहले सहायक विकास अधिकारी सुदर्शन जैन ने पंचायत समिति पदभार की राजकीय अनुमति एवं प्रधान की मोहर सुपुर्द की। पंचायत समिति सभागार में कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा सम्मान समारोह आयोजित हुआ।

समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि विधायक गौतमलाल मीणा, अति विशिष्ट अतिथि पूर्व विधायक नारायणभाई मीणा, जिला पदाधिकारी अजीतमल दोशी, मंडल अध्यक्ष बाबुलाल विजयवर्गीय, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष ज्योतिषाचार्य रघुनन्दन शर्मा, विधि प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष हरिसिंह कोठारी, महामंत्री प्रताप चौधरी, जिला परिषद सदस्य एवं पूर्व प्रधान रूपलाल मीणा, कुलदीप मीणा अणत, सूर्यप्रकाश बोहरा, खेतसिंह मीणा, धनराज गायरी थे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन बंटी शर्मा ने किया।

विधायक गौतमलाल मीणा ने कहा कि पिछले 25 वर्ष से पंचायत समिति में प्रधान पद पर लगातार भाजपा ही बैठ रही है। यह संगठन के समर्पित कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत का नतीजा है। जिससे भाजपा की इस क्षेत्र में प्रदेश स्तर तक जड़े मजबुत हुई है। नवनियुक्त प्रधान व उप प्रधान ने कहा कि सभी मिलकर इस क्षेत्र को आगे बढ़ाने में कोई कमी नहीं छाेड़ेंगे।

