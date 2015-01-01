पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ रही सर्दी:रात का पारा ढाई डिग्री गिरकर 12 डिग्री, हवा का रुख उत्तरी होने तथा बर्फीले पहाड़ों से टकराकर आने से चली शीतलहर

धरियावदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूरज की बादलों में लुकाछिपी चलती रही, आगामी दिनों में मावठ की भी संभावना

जिले में अब सर्दी धीरे-धीरे जोर पकड़ रही है। तापमान भी गिर रहा है। क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को शीतलहर ने लोगों की कंपकंपी छुड़ा दी। पिछले दिनों हुई मावठ का असर अब दिख रहा है। बादल छाने से धूप नहीं निकलने के कारण सर्द हवा ने ठिठुरा दिया। इसका असर बाजार में भी देखने को मिला। हालांकि दोपहर 2 बजे बाद छितराई धूप कुछ देर के लिए निकली, लेकिन इससे भी सर्दी से राहत नहीं मिली।

सर्दी के चलते दिन में बाजार देरी से खुले तथा शाम को जल्दी सन्नाटा पसर गया। अधिकतम, न्यूनतम दोनों ही तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज हुई है। अधिकतम तापमान 25.5 डिग्री से 0.5 डिग्री कम होकर 25 डिग्री पहुंच गया। न्यूनतम तापमान 15.5 डिग्री से ढाई डिग्री कम होकर 13 डिग्री हो गया। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कोहरे के कारण यातायात भी प्रभावित रहा। सुबह सड़कों पर वाहन चालक भी लाइटें जलाकर धीमी गति से आते-जाते दिखाई दिए। सर्दी का असर बढ़ने से गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानों में खासी भीड़ देखी जाती है। तेज सर्दी होने से ऊनी कपड़ों की खरीदारी बढ़ गई है। धरियावद में भी दिन, रात की सर्दी बढ़ गई है तथा शीतलहर के चलते लोगों की दिनचर्या प्रभावित हो रही है।

हालांकि दोपहर 2 बजे बाद कुछ धूप खिल गई, लेकिन शीतलहर का असर कम नहीं कर सकी। दिनभर शीतलहर का असर रहा। इससे लोग गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे नजर आए। गर्म खाद्य, पेय पदार्थों की दुकानों पर लोगों का जमावड़ा देखा गया। इससे पूर्व सुबह कुछ कोहरा छाया रहा। वाहन चालकों को लाइट जलाकर चलना पड़ा। शीतलहर के साथ मौसमी बीमारी का असर भी बढ़ गया है। इससे हाॅस्पिटल में मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है। शाम को जल्दी बाजार बंद होने के कारण सन्नाटा छाया रहा। शीतलहर ने लोगों को घर से बाहर नहीं निकलने दिया।

रबी की फसलों को मावठ के बाद कोहरे से हो रहा लाभ
लगातार बढ़ती सर्दी से रबी की फसलों को फायदा होगा। सुबह कोहरे से फसलों को नमी मिल रही है। किसान इस बार अच्छी पैदावार की उम्मीद में हैं। इसमें अब तक का मौसम किसानों का साथ दे रहा है। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि इस बार रबी की बंपर पैदावार मिलेगी। गत दिनों हुई मावठ से जिले की फसलों को एक सिंचाई पानी जितना लाभ हुआ है। इससे सरसों, चना, जौ, गेहूं की फसल की बढ़वार होगी। मावठ के बाद धुंध आने से रबी फसलों को फायदा होगा।

अवलेश्वर. अवलेश्वर सहित आसपास क्षेत्र में चौथे दिन भी कोहरा छाया रहा। तेज हवा चलने से सरसों की फसल आंशिक रूप से गिर गई। दिन भर शीतलहर चलने से ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में जनजीवन प्रभावित रहा।

