भाजपा की रागिनी चौधरी उप प्रधान:पंचायतीराज चुनाव 2020 के तहत उप प्रधान के मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुक्रवार को सम्पन्न हुई

धरियावद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धरियावद में पंचायतीराज चुनाव 2020 के तहत उप प्रधान के मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुक्रवार को सम्पन्न हुई। जिसके तहत भाजपा की रागिनी चौधरी विजयी रही। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी करतारसिंह ने विजयी घोषणा करते हुए प्रमाण पत्र देकर शपथ दिलाई।

धरियावद के कुल 17 मत में से भाजपा की रागिनी चौधरी को 11, कांग्रेस के नाथूलाल मीणा को 5 मत मिले, लेकिन बीटीपी समर्थित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ने अपने मत का उपयोग नहीं किया। कानून व्यवस्था के तहत पुलिस उप अधीक्षक अरविन्द विश्नाई और सीआई भगवानलाल मेघवाल के नेतृत्व में पुलिस जाप्ते ने मोर्चा संभाले रखा। विधायक गौतमलाल मीणा, मंडल महामंत्री प्रताप चौधरी, मंडल अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल विजयवर्गीय, जिला वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी अजीतमल दोशी के नेतृत्व में विजेता का स्वागत किया।

सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे एक के बाद एक दोनों ही पार्टी के उप प्रधान के दावेदार ने अपना नामांकन पेश किया। दोपहर 3 बजकर 35 मिनट पर भाजपा के सभी 11 सदस्यों को बाड़ाबंदी के साथ काफिले के रूप में मतदान केन्द्र पर लाया गया। एक-एक कर मतदान किया। इसके 20 मिनिट बाद कांग्रेस के 3 सदस्यों ने मतदान किया और बकाया दो अन्य सदस्यों ने पौने 5 बजे आकर मतदान किया। अंतिम निर्दलीय सदस्य ने मतदान में भाग नहीं लिया। 5 बजकर 10 मिनट पर भाजपा की रागिनी चौधरी के नाम की विजयी घोषणा की।

मतदान केन्द्र पर बिजली की रही समस्या
मतदान केंद्र के हॉल में कई बार बिजली गुल रही। यहां तक कि तीन से पांच बजे के बीच जब प्रत्याशी मतदान करने आए तो बिजली गुल रही। जिससे टोर्च की रोशनी में मतदान करना पड़ा। जबकि चुनाव आयोग के स्पष्ट निर्देश है कि लाइट की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित होना बहुत आवश्यक है। पंचायत समिति धरियावद में जनरेटर और इन्वर्टर भी लगाए गए हैं, लेकिन यह बेकार पड़े हैं। इधर, प्रत्याशियों ने भी अंधेरे में मतदान करने पर रोष प्रकट किया।

