हादसे में मौत:एक साल पहले बेटे की दुर्घटना में बिना हेलमेट मौत हुई, पिता ने 10 श्रमिकों को हेलमेट बंटवाए

केलवा4 घंटे पहले
एक साल पूर्व कस्बे के एक पिता ने अपने जवान बेटे को दुर्घटना में हेलमेट नहीं होने की वजह से खोया था। जिसका मलाल आज तक है। रविवार को बेटे की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर पिता और परिवार के लोगों ने रक्तदान शिविर औओर 10 श्रमिक वर्ग के लोगों को हेलमेट बांटकर हेलमेट का नियमित उपयोग करने का महत्व बताया। परिवार के लोगों ने कहा कि हेलमेट बोझ नहीं परिवार के बचाव की सुरक्षा है।

एक साल पहले केलवा के पूर्व वार्ड पंच जगदीश नुवाल की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। जब दुर्घटना हुई तक जगदीश ने हेलमेट नहीं लगा रखा था। हेलमेट नहीं होने से दुर्घटना में जगदीश का सिर फटने से मौत हो गई। इसका मलाल मृतक के पिता नानालाल नुवाल व पत्नी रैना नुवाल का कहना है, कि काश हेलमेट होता तो जान बच सकती है। रक्तदान शिविर में 52 रक्तवीरों ने रक्तदान किया।

रैना नुवाल, पिता नाना लाल नुवाल, भाई अशोक नुवाल व कैलाश आदि मौजूद थे। मेवाड़ रेगर सुधार समिति युवा इंजीनियर भगवती लाल मौर्य ने सुरक्षा की दृष्टि को ध्यान में रखते हुए हेलमेट पहनने की सलाह दी। महेंद्र सिंह देवड़ा, हरेंद्र चौधरी, उपसरपंच रमेश चंद्र, भूपेंद्र, रमेश, आनंद सिंह, रतन जाट, मुकेश नायक, पारस रेगर, रमेश लोहार, समाजसेवी महेश प्रताप सिंह, कमलेश पालीवाल, मदन लाल ढंढोरिया, प्रकाश चंद्र बड़ारिया, मुकेश तगाया, नैनूराम नुवाल, अशोक नुवाल, जेम्स नवाल, सुशीला नुवाल, मुकेश भार्गव मौजूद थे।

