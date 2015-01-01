पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति:मलमास से पहले प्रधान और उप प्रधान ने संभाले पद

खमनोर4 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति के नव निर्वाचित प्रधान और उप प्रधान ने शनिवार को पंचायत समिति कार्यालय में विधिवत पूजा और हवन कर पदभार ग्रहण किया। सुबह करीब 11 बजे प्रधान भैरू लाल वीरवाल अपने पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के साथ पंचायत समिति पहुंचे। वीरवाल ने पंचायत समिति के मुख्यगेट पर माथा टेक अंदर प्रवेश किया। पंडित देवीलाल पालीवाल द्वारा प्रधान कक्ष के बाहर विधिवत पूजा अर्चना के साथ हवन करवाया। हवन ने प्रधान भैरू लाल वीरवाल और उप प्रधान वैभव राज सिंह चौहान, पंचायत समिति सदस्यों ने मिलकर हवन में आहुतियां दी।

करीब 3 बजे शुभमुहूर्त में प्रधान भैरू लाल और उप प्रधान ने अपनी सीट पर पदभार ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान बीडीओ नीता पारीक ने प्रधान और उपप्रधान का माला व उपरणा ओढ़कर स्वागत किया। इस दौरान जिला अध्यक्ष देवकीनंदन गुर्जर,जिला परिषद सदस्य कुक सिंह उठड, पूर्व प्रधान पुरुषोत्तम माली,ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष प्रताप सिंह पंवार,पंचायत समिति सदस्य चंद्रशेखर पालीवाल झालों की मन्दार, हजारी लाल गमेती सगरुण, रेखा कुंवर फतेहपुर, मोलेला सरपंच सीमा सुधीर जैन आदमौजूद थे।

