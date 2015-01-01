पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:ऑपरेशन आवाज के तहत महिलाओं को पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली समझाई,त्याेहाराें काे लेकर सीएलजी की बैठक हुई

खमनोर3 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के थाना परिसर में सोमवार को थानाधिकारी कैलाश सिंह के नेतृत्व में एएसआई शांति लाल मीणा ने दीपावली, खेखरे के पर्व को लेकर सीएलजी सदस्यों की बैठक ली। बैठक में कोरोना महामारी के तहत मास्क लगाए रखना,सोशल डिस्टेंस की दूरी बनाए रखना,बार-बार साबुन से हाथ धोना त्योहारों को लेकर कस्बे में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने सहित कई मुद्दों को लेकर चर्चा की।

खमनोर पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन आवाज के तहत महिलाओं को पुलिस थाने का अवलोकन करवाया गया। महिलाओ ने कई सवाल किए। एसआई शांति लाल मीणा ने बताया कि एक सभ्य समाज में महिलाओं का स्थान और उनके अधिकार उनको मिलने चाहिए किसी महिला के साथ अगर प्रताड़ना होती है चाहे वह घर के बाहर के किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा किया गया। अत्याचार हो या अन्याय हो उसके खिलाफ उसे बोलने की आजादी और

अपनी बात रखने का मौका मिलना चाहिए। प्रत्येक महिलाओं को सुरक्षित वातावरण प्रदान करना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। इस दौरान आम सूचना अधिकारी चोखाराम, एसआई नंदलाल मीणा, घनश्याम सिंह, हेडकांस्टेबल हरि सिंह, दिनेश सिंह मौजूद रहे।

