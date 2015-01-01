पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओवरफ्लो:कुंवारिया : नहर ओवरफ्लो होने से किसानों के बाड़ों में घुसा पानी, मक्का की फसल और खाखला हुआ खराब

कुंवारिया3 घंटे पहले
  • राजसमंद झील की लेफ्ट केनाल का पानी गांवों में नुकसान कर रहा

सिंचाई के लिए राजसमंद झील से लेफ्ट केनाल से छाेड़ा गया पानी कस्बे के समीपवर्ती रूपा खेड़ा गांव में बर्बाद हाे रहा है। गांव के पास लेफ्ट कैनाल नहर झील का पानी रात्रि को ओवरफ्लो होने से रूपा खेड़ा में एक दर्जन किसानों के बाड़ों में पानी भर गया। ऐसे में बाड़ों में रखी हुई मक्का की फसल एवं खाखला कुटी और लकड़ियां आदि पानी में भीग कर खराब हो गए। इससे किसानों के लाखों रुपयों का नुकसान हुआ है। ऐसे में किसानों में आक्रोश व्याप्त हैं।

काश्तकारों ने सिंचाई विभाग की लापरवाही को लेकर इसकी शिकायत कलेक्टर अरविंद कुमार पोसवाल और कुंवारिया थाने में भी दी गई हैं। गांव के जगदीश चंद्र जाट और पूर्व पंचायत समिति सदस्य कालूराम जाट ने बताया कि इन दिनों राजसमंद झील से किसानों के खेतों में रेलनी के लिए नहर में पानी छोड़ा जा रहा है, ऐसे में विभाग की लापरवाही के चलते पानी लेफ्ट कैनाल में ज्यादा मात्रा में छोड़ देने से रूपा खेड़ा गांव के पास करीब 200 फीट दूरी पर पानी नहर में 1 फीट ऊपर पानी ओवर फ्लो हो गया। इससे पानी की बर्बादी हाे गई। हजारों लीटर पानी नहर के बाहर सड़क पर फैल गया।

साथ ही बाड़ों की तरफ चला गया, ऐसे में बाड़ाें में रखे हुए मक्का की फसलें और खाखला खराब हो गया। इसी तरह बद्रीलाल, रामचंद्र, मांगीलाल, अंबालाल पुत्र जीतमल जाट के बाड़े में रखी 20 ट्रॉली मक्का की फसल जिसमें भुट्टा भी शामिल थे। 5 ट्रॉली जवार कड़प, एक ट्रॉली उड़द मूंग और डेढ़ सौ क्विंटल खाखला भी पानी में भीग गया। बताया कि सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों को कई बार नहर को धीमी गति से चलाने की मांग की गई है, लेकिन इनकी लापरवाही पूर्वक इन्होंने पानी का बहाव धीमा नहीं करते हुए तेज कर दिया। इससे 200 फीट तक दूरी पर पानी ओवरफ्लो होकर बाड़े में चला गया। इससे किसानों को भारी नुकसान हुआ है। काश्तकारों ने पानी से हुए नुकसान को लेकर मुआवजा दिलाने की मांग की है।

