आवागमन:पंचायत की अनदेखी के चलते कस्बे में पसर रही गंदगी, आवागमन में हो रही परेशानी

लावासरदारगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्राम पंचायत प्रशासन की लापरवाही के चलते कस्बे के गली-मोहल्लों, मुख्य मार्गों पर लंबे समय से सफाई नियमित नहीं होने से गंदगी पसर रही है। इस पर सुअरों का आतंक हैं। संजय उद्यान के लिए आरक्षित जमीन पर पंचायत की कचरा संग्रहण के लिए रखी गई ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में लाेगाें से डाला कचरा ओवरफ्लो होकर गिर रहा है।

लंबे समय से पंचायत के सफाई ठेकेदार नहीं हटा रहे है। सुअर गंदगी को और फैला रहे हैं। लाेगाें काे आने-जाने में काफी असुविधाओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बामणिया दरवाजा से गंगापुर मार्ग पर भी यही हाल है। सरदारगढ़ पंचायत के 15 वार्डों में करीब 26 सफाईकर्मी लगे हुए हैं। सफाई व्यवस्था पर प्रतिमाह करीब ₹50 हजार व्यय किए जा रहे हैं।

