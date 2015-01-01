पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर पालिका कर्मचारियों का सम्मान समारोह:विधानसभाध्यक्ष जोशी ने नाथद्वारा में एकल खिड़की योजना शुरू की, समस्याओं का त्वरित समाधान होगा

नाथद्वारा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर में निर्माण कार्यों का शिलान्यास किया

विधानसभाध्यक्ष डाॅ. सीपी जोशी ने शनिवार को नगरपालिका में एकल खिड़की योजना का शुभारंभ किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने शहर में अभी तक हुए विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण किया और कुछ कार्यों का शिलान्यास किया। कार्यक्रम में कोरोना काल में नपा कर्मियों द्वारा किए गए कार्यों के लिए उनका सम्मान किया गया। डाॅ. जोशी शनिवार सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे नपा कार्यालय परिसर में पहुंचे।

कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष देवकीनंदन गुर्जर सहित अन्य ने उनकी आगवानी की। स्वागत सत्कार के बाद डाॅ. जोशी ने एकल खिड़की का उद्घाटन किया। इस दौरान डाॅ. जोशी ने कहा कि लोकार्पण के बहाने आमजन से मिलना और बातचीत करना था, कोरोना काल में मिलना जुलना बंद हो गया, यह ऑनलाइन था इसके लिए लोकार्पण का कार्यक्रम किया गया। डाॅ. जोशी ने कहा कि कोरोना अभी लंबे समय तक रहेगा, महामारी पर भी बात करनी थी। नाथद्वारा धार्मिक नगरी है, यहां देश भर से धार्मिक लोग आते है और उन्हीं पर यहां की अर्थव्यवस्था चलती है।

ऐसे में नपा की जिम्मेदारी और अधिक बढ़ गई है कि नपा ऐसा वातावरण बनाए जिससे लोग यहां आए और दर्शन करे, लेकिन उनके मन में कोरोना को ले कर डर नहीं हो। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में डीएफसीटी के फंड का नाथद्वारा में अधिक से अधिक कैसे उपयोग हो, इसके लिए अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया है। डाॅ. जोशी ने नपा में एकल खिड़की सहित सुखाड़िया नगर, तेलियों का तालाब, गणगाैर घाट पर पार्क निर्माण कार्य का लोकार्पण और इमली चाैक में जलदाय विभाग का कक्ष, परिक्रमा मार्ग में कोगल स्टोन कार्य कार्य का शिलान्यास किया। कार्यक्रम में नगरपालिका की तरफ से कोरोना काल में मास्क और अन्य संसाधन आमजन में बांटने वाले नपा कर्मियों का सम्मान किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें