नो मास्क-नो एंट्री नियम:3 नवंबर से श्रीजी के दर्शन खोलने की सशर्त अनुमति, पहले चरण में 12 तक दर्शन होंगे

नाथद्वारा5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से 3 नवंबर से श्रीजी के दर्शन खोलने की सशर्त अनुमति मिल गई है।

मंदिर प्रशासन ने 3 नवंबर से दर्शन खोलने की अनुमति मांगी थी। मंदिर सीईओ जितेन्द्र ओझा ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन ने दर्शनार्थियों के मास्क लगाने, सामाजिक दूरी रखने, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करने, हैंडवाश और सेनेटाइजर अनिवार्य रखना होगा।

नो मास्क-नो एंट्री नियम का सख्ती से पालन करना होगा, दर्शनार्थी का पंजीयन कर नाम, पता, मोबाइल नंबर रखना होगा। वहीं 10 साल से कम और 65 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को मंदिर में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। मंदिर के बाहर पुलिस प्रशासन की तरफ से कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने की व्यवस्था करनी होगी।

प्रथम चरण में 3 से 12 नवंबर तक दर्शन करवाए जाएंगे।

