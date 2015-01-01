पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवासीय भवन:गृह कर और नगरीय विकास कर जमा कराने पर मिल रही ब्याज, शास्ति पर छूट

नाथद्वाराएक घंटा पहले
नपा क्षेत्र के 300 वर्गगज तक के आवासीय भवन और 100 वर्गगज तक के व्यवसायिक भवन वाले जिनका गृह कर और नगरीय विकास कर बकाया है उनके कर जमा करवाने पर सरकार छूट दे रही है। नपा आयुक्त कौशल खटुमरा ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार के 20 नवंबर को जारी परिपत्र के अनुसार 31 दिसबंर तक बकाया कर जमा करवाने पर ब्याज और शास्ति में छूट दी जा रही है।

