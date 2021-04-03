पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:भूमिगत लाइन के लिए सड़क किनारे लगाए गए बाॅक्स में कचरे का ढेर, पशुओं के विचरने से हादसे की आशंका

नाथद्वारा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंदिर के आसपास के बाजारों में भूमिगत विद्युत लाईन के काम में सड़क किनारे लगाए गए बाॅक्स के नीचे कचरे का ढेर लग गया है। कचरे पर पशुओं के विचरने से हादसे की आंशका बढ़ गई है। नया बाजार के व्यापारी और समाजसेवी राकेश सोनी ने बताया कि विभाग की तरफ से बाॅक्स लगवाए लेकिन बाॅक्स को नीचे से खुला छोड़ देने से लोग उसमें कचरा डाल रहे है।

कचरे के कारण पशु वहां विचरने लगे है, पशुओं से हादसे की आंशका बढ़ गई है, बिजली के तारों से आग लगने का भय बन गया है। सोनी ने विभाग से बाॅक्स को नीचे से भी ढंकने की मांग की है। विभाग के एक्सईएन राजेश कुमार का कहना है कि लोग कचरा नहीं डाले, यह जिम्मेदारी नगरपालिका की है, नपा अधिकारी लोगों को पाबंद कर सकते है।

प्रदेश के अन्य शहरों में जहां भूमिगत लाइन डाली गई है वहां भी बाॅक्स को पैक नहीं किया गया है। फिर भी नाथद्वारा में कुछ जगहों पर फाइबर शीट से बाॅक्स को पैक किया गया है। लेकिन वह भी सही नहीं है, बाॅक्स के पैक हो जाने से कचरा अंदर ही पड़ा रह सकता है क्योंकि लोग बाॅक्स के पैक करने के बाद भी कचरा वहीं डाल रहे है, उससे हादसे की आंशका और बढ़ सकती है।

नपा को लोगों को कचरा नहीं डालने के लिए पाबंद करना चाहिए। मामले पर नपाध्यक्ष मनीष राठी ने कहा कि लोगों को कचरा नहीं डालने की समझाईश कर उन्हें पाबंद किया जाएगा वहीं बाॅक्स को फाइबर से ढंकने की कार्रवाई भी करवाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें