पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव:खमनोर की 19 सीटाें पर अाखिरी दिन 62 उम्मीदवाराें ने 67 आवेदन जमा कराए, दस्तावेजों की जांच आज

नाथद्वारा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आखिरी दिन नामांकन के लिए रही कतारें

निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी कार्यालय में सुबह से ही नामांकन पत्र जमा कराने वालाें की भीड़ रही। खमनोर पंचायत समिति की 19 सीटों के लिए 72 उम्मीदवारों के 77 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं। इनमें भाजपा, कांग्रेस के क्रमश: 19-19 और अन्य ने निर्दलीय के तौर पर नामांकन दाखिल किया है। इनमें कई डमी फार्म भी हैं। 11 नवंबर काे नाम वापसी का अंतिम दिन है। उसी दिन हर वार्ड में स्थिति साफ होगी।

अंतिम दिन नामांकन में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाने को लेकर प्रशासन अलर्ट रहा। कर्मचारी और पुलिस के जवान फार्म भरने आ रहे उम्मीदवार और उनके समर्थकों को बार-बार सोशल दूरी बनाए रखने की चेतावनी देते रहे।
सबसे ज्यादा आवेदन वार्ड 4 में : वार्ड 4 एससी वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित है। यही अारक्षण प्रधान के लिए भी है। यहां से सबसे अधिक 11 आवेदन मिले हैं। 10 उम्मीदवारों ने 11 आवेदन किए हैं। वार्ड 4 से भाजपा के 2, कांग्रेस के 2 और 6 निर्दलीय हैं। खमनोर पंचायत समिति की 19 सीट में से 2 वार्ड एससी वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित हैं। इसमें वार्ड 4 एससी जनरल है। वार्ड 13 एससी महिला के लिए आरक्षित है। वार्ड 13 में 3 उम्मीदवारों ने कुल 4 आवेदन किए है।

खमनोर पंचायत समिति के 6 वार्डों में सबसे कम 2 आवेदन
सबसे कम केवल 2 आवेदन वाले कुल 6 वार्ड है। इसमें वार्ड 2, वार्ड 3, वार्ड 6, वार्ड 7, वार्ड 16, वार्ड 19 में कांग्रेस और भाजपा आमने-सामने है। आखिरी दिन 67 आवेदन आए। वार्ड 1 में 4 उम्मीदवारों ने 5 आवेदन किए। इनमें भाजपा से 3, कांग्रेस से 1 और कांग्रेस के ही उम्मीदवार ने निर्दलीय के तौर पर भी नामांकन दिया है। वार्ड 2 में एक ही आवेदन मिला। यहां भाजपा से 1 आवेदन आया।

वार्ड 3 से कांग्रेस और भाजपा से एक-एक आवेदन आए। वार्ड 4 से 11 आवेदन मिले हैं। इनमें कांग्रेस से 2, भाजपा से 3 और निर्दलीय ने 6 आवेदन किए हैं। वार्ड 5 से 4 आवेदन आए हैं। इसमें 3 भाजपा और 1 कांग्रेस से आवेदन हैं। वार्ड 6 से भाजपा का एक आवेदन आया। वार्ड 7 से एक कांग्रेस और भाजपा से आवेदन सहित दो आवेदन आए। वार्ड 8 से 4 आवेदन में 2 भाजपा और कांग्रेस से मिले हैं।

वार्ड 9 से 3 आवेदन आए। इसमें कांग्रेस से 2 और भाजपा से एक आवेदन आया है। वार्ड 10 में दो आवेदन आए। दोनों भाजपा की तरफ से जमा किए हैं। वार्ड 11 से 3 भाजपा और 1 कांग्रेस से आवेदन आया। वार्ड 12 से 2 कांग्रेस और 1 भाजपा से आवेदन मिला है। वार्ड 13 से आए 2 आवेदन में एक कांग्रेस और 1 निर्दलीय है। वार्ड 14 से 7 फार्म भरे गए। इसमें भाजपा से 3, कांग्रेस से 3 और निर्दलीय 1 है। वार्ड 15 से 6 उम्मीदवारों ने 8 आवेदन किए। इनमें 4 भाजपा, 1 कांग्रेस और 2 निर्दलीय के फार्म भरे हैं। वार्ड 16 से 1 भाजपा से आवेदन आया।

वार्ड 17 से भाजपा का एक आवेदन। वार्ड 18 के 4 आवेदन में से 2 कांग्रेस और 2 भाजपा से आए। वार्ड 19 से 1 भाजपा और 1 कांग्रेस से आवेदन आया है। इससे पहले 6 नवंबर को कांग्रेस की तरफ से 2 उम्मीदवारों वार्ड 16 और वार्ड 17 से फार्म जमा करवाया था। शनिवार को 8 नामांकन जमा हुए थे। इसमें कांग्रेस के 4 फार्म आए। इनमें वार्ड 10, वार्ड 2, वार्ड 6, वार्ड 1 से नामांकन जमा हुअा था। भाजपा की तरफ से वार्ड 13 में दो नामांकन आए। 2 निर्दलीयों ने भी नामांकन जमा करवाए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें