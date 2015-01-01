पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

15 दिन में ही बदली सशुल्क पंजीयन की व्यवस्था:श्रीनाथजी दर्शन के लिए 50 रुपए वाला पंजीयन फ्री, 350 वाला लगता रहेगा

नाथद्वारा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नाथद्वारा. रिसाला चाैक में तत्काल पास के लिए लगी कतार।
  • पहली पंक्ति में श्रीजी चरण दर्शन का पंजीयन आजीवन 350 रुपए में यथावत रहेगा

श्रीनाथजी के दर्शन के लिए 50 रुपए वाला पंजीयन अब निशुल्क रहेगा। प्रभु के सम्मुख पहली कतार वाले श्रीजी चरण दर्शन का पंजीयन पहले की तरह 350 रुपए में करने की व्यवस्था यथावत रहेगी। मंदिर मंडल ने गुरुवार से आम दर्शनार्थियाें का 50 रुपए वाला पंजीयन निशुल्क कर श्रद्धालुअाें काे बड़ी राहत दी है। दर्शन के लिए शुल्क लगने से श्रद्धालुओं में नाराजगी भी देखी जा रही थी। हालांकि आजीवन एक बार पंजीयन पर ही शुल्क लिया जा रहा था। गुरुवार को भी शहर में बाहर के वैष्णवों की चहल-चहल रही। बाजार गुलजार रहे।गुजराती वैष्णवाें की आवक बढ़ने से व्यवसाय चलने लगा है।

दुकानों पर ग्राहकी देखी जा रही है। शहर की होटलों में भी बुकिंग हुई है। 10 दिन तक वैष्णवों के आते रहने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। शहर में बाहर के दर्शनार्थियों का ठहराव बढ़ाने के लिए मंदिर प्रशासन वैष्णवों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा दर्शन करवाने की व्यवस्था कर रहा है। इसके लिए ऑफलाइन निशुल्क दर्शन पास देने की व्यवस्था की है।

रिसाला चौक में काउंटर पर आधार कार्ड बताने पर बाहर से बिना पंजीयन आने वाले वैष्णवों को दर्शन के पास दिए जा रहे हैं। अभी मंदिर प्रशासन सुबह मंगला और दोपहर को राजभोग और शाम को आरती, शयन दर्शन करवा रहा है। हर दर्शन में 800 श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शन के पास दिए जा रहे हैं। इन 800 श्रद्धालुओं में बाहर के वैष्णव और शहरवासियों को शामिल करते हैं।

पास के लिए लग रही लंबी लाइन : बिना पंजीयन और बुकिंग के आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शन के लिए पास हाथोहाथ दिए जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए रिसाला चौक में काउंटर लगाया है। काउंटर पर श्रद्धालुओं की कतारें रहती हैं। बाहर से आने वाले दर्शनार्थी दर्शन खुलने से काफी पहले रिसाला चौक में आकर कतार में लग जाते हैं। यहां बिना शुल्क के पास दिए जा रहे हैं। काउंटर पर आधार कार्ड लेकर पास दिए जा रहे हैं। यहां कतार रहने से श्रद्धालुओं को परेशानी हो रही है। शहरवासियों ने बाजार में और ज्यादा काउंटर लगवाने और दर्शन खुलने के 2 घंटे पहले से पास देने की मांग की है।

कोरोना गाइडलाइन के तहत दर्शन करवा रहे हैं : सीईओ
कतार में लगा कर कोरोना गाइडलाइन के तहत दर्शन करवाए जा रहे हैं। इसमें पहले पंजीयन करवा चुके 400 लोगों को दर्शन के लिए प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है। उनके दर्शन करने के दौरान ही अन्य 400 लोगों के पास जारी किए जाते हैं। इससे सोशल दूरी की पालना हो सके।
जितेन्द्र ओझा, सीईओ मंदिर मंडल

हाथोहाथ ऑफलाइन निशुल्क पास दे रहे हैं : उल्लेखनीय है कि मंदिर प्रशासन ने कोरोना के लाॅकडाउन के बाद 19 से 27 अक्टूबर तक ट्रायल पर शहरवासी को रोज 4 दर्शन करवाए थे। 3 नवंबर से वैष्णवों को दर्शन करवाने से पहले आॅनलाइन पंजीयन की शुरुआत की गई। इसके लिए 50 और 350 रुपए के दो पंजीयन स्लाॅट बनाए गए। आम दर्शन के लिए 50 रुपए और श्रीजी चरण सम्मुख दर्शन के लिए 350 रुपए का पंजीयन शुरू किया गया था। दीपावली पर्व के बाद वैष्णवों की ज्यादा आवक होने पर मंदिर प्रशासन ने आॅफलाइन निशुल्क दर्शन पास देने की शुरुआत की थी। मंदिर सीईओ जितेन्द्र ओझा ने बताया कि मंदिर मंडल ने निर्णय ले कर पंजीयन शुल्क बंद कर दिया है, लेकिन 350 वाला श्रीजी चरण कार्ड का पंजीयन जारी रहेगा।

