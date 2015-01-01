पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नाथद्वारा में धारा 144 नहीं:5 से अधिक लोगों और भीड़ जमा होने पर रोक, इसका मंदिर दर्शन पर नहीं होगा असर

नाथद्वारा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में अभी धारा 144 नहीं लगाई गई है, लेकिन 5 से अधिक लोगों के एकत्र होने और भीड़ जमा करने पर रोक रहेगी, लेकिन इसका असर मंदिर दर्शन पर नहीं होगा। मंदिर में दर्शन यथावत होते रहेंगे। शनिवार सुबह मंगला, राजभोग और शाम को आरती और शयन झांकी में कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार दर्शन करवाए गए।

सुबह मंगला और राजभोग में करीब 2 हजार वैष्णव और स्थानीय दर्शनार्थियों ने दर्शन किए। शनिवार को उदयपुर सहित प्रदेश के अन्य शहरों में धारा 144 लगाने की खबर से शहरवासियों में मंदिर के एक बार फिर बंद होने की चर्चा शुरू हो गई। हालांकि अभी शहर में धारा 144 नहीं लगाई गई है, वहीं प्रशासन का भी मानना है कि हालात को देखते हुए शहर में अभी धारा 144 लगाने की जरूरत नहीं है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि मंदिर प्रशासन ने कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार श्रीजी की दर्शन व्यवस्था की हुई है। दर्शनार्थी लाइन लगा कर सोशल दूरी रखते हुए लगातार चलते हुए दर्शन कर मंदिर से बाहर आ रहे हैं। इससे लोग एक जगह जमा नहीं हो रहे हैं। लोगों के एक जगह जमा नहीं होने और सभी के मास्क लगाने से नियम का उल्लंघन नहीं होगा और दुकानदारों के सीजन के चलते रहने तक दर्शन होते रहने की संभावना है।

शनिवार को अवकाश के चलते कई वैष्णव दर्शनार्थी बिना पंजीयन के नाथद्वारा आ गए। रिसाला चौक में बनाए गए तत्काल पास काउंटर पर काउंटर के खुलने के पहले से ही लंबी लाइन लग गई। प्रभारी शशिकांत महाकाली, राजेंद्र सिंह, हरीश गुर्जर, हितेश व्यास, तिलकेश बागोरा, चंद्रशेखर पुरोहित, कालू सिंह डुलावत सहित अन्य कर्मियों ने व्यवस्था कर दर्शनार्थी को पास वितरित किए।

हालात पर नजर रखी जा रही है

अभी शहर में धारा 144 नहीं लगाई गई है। हालात को देखते हुए जरूरत नहीं है, लेकिन मास्क और सोशल दूरी जरूरी है। हालात पर नजर रखी जा रही है। जब जैसी जरूरत होगी, वैसे सुरक्षात्मक कदम उठाए जाएंगे।
-अभिषेक गोयल, एसडीएम, नाथद्वारा

धारा 144 का कोई आदेश नहीं मिला है

मंदिर में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन कर दर्शन करवाए जा रहे हैं। धारा 144 का कोई आदेश नहीं मिला है। सभी लोग मास्क लगा कर सोशल दूरी का पालन करें तो कोरोना से काफी हद तक बचाव भी होगा और दर्शन व्यवस्था भी सुचारू रहेगी।
-जितेन्द्र ओझा, सीईओ, मंदिर मंडल नाथद्वारा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें