वन विभाग:बकरी को देखकर ललचाया तीन साल का नर तेंदुआ पिंजरे में फंसा, अब राहत

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • बामनहेड़ा गांव का मामला, तेंदुए के आतंक के बाद वन विभाग ने लगाया था पिंजरा

क्षेत्र के बामनहेड़ा में वन विभाग के लगाए पिंजरे में आए तेंदुए को वन विभाग की टीम अपने साथ ले गई। इधर, बागोल में खेत की मुंडेर पर बैठे बीमार तेंदुए को रेस्क्यू किया गया। बागोल से पकड़े तेंदुए की मौत हो गई। बामन हेड़ा के सरपंच गोपाल जोशी ने बताया कि कई दिनों से तेंदुए का आतंक था। शिकायत पर पिछले दिनाें वन विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और पिंजरा लगाया। तेंदुए को पकड़ने के लिए पिंजरे में बकरी रखी गई।

मंगलवार को बकरी को अपना शिकार बनाने के लिए तेंदुआ पिंजरे में फंस गया। वयस्क नर तेंदुआ करीब 3 साल का बताया जा रहा है। नाथद्वारा रेंजर इस्माइल शेख ने बताया कि तेंदुए के फंसने की सूचना पर विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और तेंदुए को साथ ले गई। मनीष जोशी, दिनेश जोशी, सूरज जोशी, हंसराज जोशी, ताराचंद जोशी, जितेंद्र जोशी आदि मौजूद थे।

जोधपुरा के ग्रामीण परेशान, पिंजरा लगाने की मांग: फियावड़ी पंचायत के जोधपुरा में सोमवार रात को तेंदुए ने बद्रीलाल पुत्र भीमराज जाट के बाड़े से गाय के बछड़े को शिकार बना लिया। पूर्व वार्डपंच पवन सोनी ने बताया कि सुबह जब बाड़े में दूध निकालने के लिए गए तो मृत बछड़ा क्षत-विक्षत पड़ा मिला।

इससे पहले सुभाष चंद्र दाधीच के बाड़े से गाय के बछड़े, रतन लाल भील के घर से एक कुत्ते को अपना शिकार बनाया। 500 मीटर दूर काली मंगरी पर तेंदुए का ठिकाना बना हुआ है। ग्रामीणों ने कई बार वन विभाग की टीम से तेंदुए काे पकड़ने की मांग की लेकिन विभाग ने कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया। लाेगाें ने पिंजरा लगाने की मांग की।

बागोल में एक साल के बीमार तेंदुए को पकड़ा, उपचार करते दम तोड़ा

इधर, बागोल में बनास नदी किनारे बने खेत के धोरे की मुंडेर पर तेंदुआ दिखाई दिया। मंगलवार सुबह गांव के कुछ बच्चे खेत के पास से गुजर रहे थे तो उन्होंने तेंदुए को देखा। इसकी सूचना लाेगाें ने वन विभाग को दी। रेंजर शेख ने बताया कि सूचना पर राजसमंद से रेस्क्यू टीम को बुलाया। टीम ने तेंदुए को पकड़ लिया, लेकिन राजसमंद में उसकी मौत हो गई।

बताया गया कि तेंदुआ 1 साल से कम उम्र का था। मां से बिछड़ने के कारण वह गांव के नजदीक आ गया। तेंदुआ बीमार था। इलाज से पहले ही उसकी मौत हो गई। सरपंच यशवंत श्रीमाली सहित ग्रामीण मौके पर माैजूद थे।

