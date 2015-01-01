पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैष्णवों का ठहराव बढ़ाने के प्रयास:बिना पंजीयन करवाए दर्शन से 3 घंटे पहले आने वाले बाहरी वैष्णवों को भी करवाएंगे श्रीजी के दर्शन

नाथद्वारा2 घंटे पहले
  • हर झांकी में 600 की जगह 800 को प्रवेश, इनमें 500 बाहर के होंगे
  • सीईओ बोले-जल्द ही दिनभर में चार से ज्यादा दर्शन करवाकर बाहर के वैष्णवों को एक से ज्यादा दर्शन का लाभ दिलाएंगे

श्रीनाथजी में अब 600 की जगह हर दर्शन में 800 दर्शनार्थियों को दर्शन करवाएंगे। बाहर से बिना पंजीयन करवाए आने वाले वैष्णवों को भी दर्शन करवाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए दर्शन समय से तीन घंटे पहले तक आने पर उनका ऑफलाइन निशुल्क पंजीयन कर दर्शन में जगह होने पर प्रवेश देंगे।

मंदिर मंडल सीईओ का कहना है कि अभी बाहर के वैष्णवों को दिनभर में एक दर्शन करवाया जा रहा है। लेकिन जल्दी ही और दर्शन खोलने, वैष्णवों को एक से ज्यादा दर्शन करवाने पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। एक दिन में एक से ज्यादा दर्शन करवाकर बाहर के वैष्णवों का ठहराव ज्यादा करवाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।

वैष्णवों की आवक और उनका ठहराव बढ़ाने के लिए व्यापारियों और दुकानदारों के विरोध तथा मांग पत्रों के बाद श्रीजी दर्शन व्यवस्था में मंदिर प्रशासन ने शुक्रवार से बदलाव करते हुए वैष्णव दर्शनार्थियों के लिए सुविधा बढ़ा दी है। अब हर दर्शन में 600 की जगह 800 दर्शनार्थियों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इनमें 500 पास बाहर के वैष्णवों और 300 पास शहरवासियों के लिए जारी किए जाएंगे। इससे पहले 300 शहरवासी और 300 वैष्णवों को दर्शन करवाए जा रहे थे।

दीपोत्सव के बाद चार से ज्यादा दर्शन संभव : 13 से 16 नवंबर तक दीपोत्सव में सिर्फ मनोरथी ही कर सकेंगे दर्शन

स्थानीयों, व्यापारियों की मांग पर दर्शन में बढ़ाई बाहर के वैष्णवों की संख्या
मंदिर सीईओ जितेन्द्र ओझा ने बताया कि स्थानीय निवासी, व्यापारी, वैष्णवों से हुई वार्ता में मिले सुझावों पर मंदिर मंडल ने विचार कर तिलकायत की आज्ञा से कुछ बदलाव किए हैं। इसमें नए वेटिंग हाॅल के नीचे तल पर 100 नई बैंचें वैष्णवों से भेंट लेकर 200 व्यक्तियों की नई बैठक व्यवस्था की है। इससे सोशल दूरी से निशुल्क दर्शन की क्षमता प्रत्येक दर्शन में 800 श्रद्धालुओं की हो गई है। प्रत्येक दर्शन में 500 ऑनलाइन, 300 ऑफलाइन बुकिंग वालों को दर्शन करवाना शुरू कर दिया है।

ऑनलाइन कोटे में जगह खाली होने पर ऑफलाइन वालों को मिलेगा प्रवेश
प्रत्येक दर्शन खुलने से 3 घंटे पहले यदि ऑनलाइन 500 के कोटे में जगह खाली रहती है तो वह ऑफलाइन वाले दर्शनार्थियों के लिए स्वतः ही ट्रांसफर हो जाएगा। इसका फायदा बिना बुकिंग के सीधे नाथद्वारा आने वाले वैष्णवों को होगा। सीईओ ने बताया कि स्थानीय निवासियों की तरह कोई बाहर का वैष्णव ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन, बुकिंग करवाए बिना ही नाथद्वारा आता है तो उन्हें न्यू कॉटेज-दामोदर धाम परिसर में पंजीयन फार्म भरवाकर निशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन कर निशुल्क दर्शन पास दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए वैष्णव को आधार कार्ड, फोटो परिचय पत्र की प्रति काउंटर पर जमा करवानी होगी।

दीपावली पर्व के दौरान केवल मनोरथियों को दर्शन में प्रवेश
दीपावली तथा अन्नकूट पर मंदिर के अंदर सभी परंपराएं निभाई जाएगी, लेकिन सरकारी गाइडलाइन के चलते बड़ा धार्मिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होगा। गोवर्धन पूजा चौक में परंपरागत रूप से कान्ह जगाई, गोवर्धन पूजा, अन्नकूट महोत्सव सहित 13 से 16 नवंबर तक आम दर्शनार्थियों का दर्शन में प्रवेश नहीं होगा। लेकिन इन दिनों में प्रीतमपोल वेटिंग हाॅल से स्थानीय, बाहरी मनोरथी वैष्णव को दर्शन करवाए जाएंगे।

रिसाला चौक के सामने हेल्प डेस्क, ठहराव के लिए तीन धर्मशालाएं खुलवाई
मंदिर सीईओ ओझा ने बताया कि मंदिर के पास सरकारी दिशा-निर्देशों की पालना में दर्शन के लिए पंजीयन, पास का काउंटर लगाना संभव नहीं है। स्थानीय निवासियों के लिए धीरजधाम, बाहरी वैष्णवों के लिए न्यू कॉटेज परिसर में काउंटर संचालित रहेगा। रिसाला चौक के सामने हेल्प डेस्क रहेगी।

सीईओ ने बताया कि मंदिर मंडल ने वर्तमान में धीरजधाम, न्यू कॉटेज, दिल्लीवाली धर्मशाला में वैष्णवों के ठहरने की व्यवस्था की है। अभी ये भी खाली चल रही है। वैष्णवों की आवक बढ़ने के साथ ही अन्य कॉटेज, धर्मशाला, दामोदर धाम खोले जाएंगे। सीईओ ने बताया कि 7 महीने बाद मंदिर खुलने के कारण अधिकाधिक श्रद्धालुओं को एक बार प्रभु श्रीनाथजी के दर्शन करवाए जा रहे हैं।

