एविएशन ने पकड़ी रफ्तार:नवंबर से जनवरी तक 1 लाख 84 हजार यात्रियों ने किया सफर, 72 प्रतिशत तक पहुंचा यात्रीभार, उड़ानों में भी 16 फीसदी इजाफा

उदयपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • हवाई सफर में लगातार बढ़ रही कनेक्टिविटी, अभी 6 शहरों के लिए रोज 12 उड़ानें

कोरोना संक्रमण के घटते आंकड़ों और वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत के साथ एविएशन सेक्टर ने रफ्तार पकड़नी शुरू कर दी है। उदयपुर के महाराणा प्रताप एयरपोर्ट डबोक पर नए साल में यात्रीभार 72 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गया है। यहां उड़ानों के संचालन में भी 16 प्रतिशत का इजाफा हुआ है।

डबोक एयरपोर्ट से नवंबर, दिसंबर व जनवरी के तीन माह में ही 1914 उड़ानें संचालित हुई। इनमें करीब 1 लाख 84 हजार 213 यात्रियों ने सफर किया। यात्रियों का यह आंकड़ा कोरोनकाल के अप्रैल-मई-जून-जुलाई-अगस्त-सितंबर-अक्टूबर के 70 हजार 904 से 1 लाख 13 हजार 309 ज्यादा है।

जनवरी में 619 उड़ानों से 65 हजार 734 यात्रियों ने उड़ान भरी। इससे पहले दिसंबर में न्यू ईयर और 31 फर्स्ट के चलते पर्यटन में बूम था। इस दौरान 750 फ्लाइट्स से 64 हजार 850 यात्रियों ने सफर किया। लॉकडाउन के चलते अप्रैल में एयरपोर्ट के इतिहास में पहली बार सिर्फ 03 और मई में मात्र 715 यात्रियों ने ही सफर किया था।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट बदं होने के बाद से लेकसिटी उदयपुर देसी पर्यटकों के लिए जयपुर के बाद देश में दूसरी पसंद बना हुआ है।

अब उदयपुर से दिल्ली, मुंबई, हैदराबाद, बैंगलुरू, अहमदाबाद, जयपुर के लिए नियमित हवाई सेवा

एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर नंदिता भट्ट ने बताया कि यात्रीभार के साथ कनेक्टिविटी में भी लगातार सुधार हो रहा है। फिलहाल डबोक एयरपोर्ट से दिल्ली के लिए 4, मुंबई के लिए 4, हैदराबाद के लिए 1, बैंगलुरू के लिए 1, अहमदाबाद के लिए 1 और जयपुर के लिए 1 सहित 12 फ्लाइट्स नियमित संचालित हो रही हैं। आगामी समय में जयपुर के लिए शाम की फ्लाइट शुरू होगी। कोरोना संक्रमण के थमने की वजह से दिल्ली-मुंबई की फ्लाइट में भी इजाफा होने की उम्मीद है।

