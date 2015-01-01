पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना और घातक:100 नए रोगी मिले, चार दिन में कोरोना का तीसरा शतक, एक्टिव केस फिर 500 पार, एक और मौत

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंचायतीराज चुनाव में गोगुंदा के पोलिंग बूथ पर मतदाता को मास्क पहनाते हुए ।
  • दीवाली बाद 11 फीसदी की दर से मिले रहे हैं मरीज, कुल रोगी 8785

शहर में काेराेना दिन-प्रतिदिन घातक हाेता जा रहा है। साेमवार काे 100 नए मरीज मिले। पिछले चार दिन में यह तीसरी बार है, जब 100 या उससे ज्यादा मरीज मिले हैं। दीवाली बाद से शहर में 11 फीसदी की दर से नए मरीज मिले रहे हैं। रविवार काे काेराेना के 8 माह में सबसे ज्यादा 184 मरीज िमले थे। वहीं 18 दिन ऐसे आए जिनमें 100 से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले।

अब कुल रोगियाें की संख्या 8 हजार 785 हो गई है। संक्रमण से सोमवार को एक और महिला की मौत हो गई। कोरोना अब तक 152 जानें ले चुका है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि उदयपुर में अब कोरोना के एक्टिव केस फिर से 584 हो गए हैं, जिनमें से 445 संक्रमित होम आइसोलेशन हैं। शेष 139 संक्रमित विभिन्न कोविड हॉस्पिटलों में भर्ती हैं। ईएसआईसी कोविड हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कोरोना संक्रमित रेजीडेंसी राेड निवासी 68 वर्षीय महिला की सोमवार को मौत हो गई।

डे केयर सेंटर शुरू : ईएसआईसी कोविड हॉस्पिटल में सोमवार से डे केयर सेंटर शुरू हो गया। यहां ऑक्सीजन की आवश्यकता नहीं होने वाले संक्रमितों का सुबह 8 बजे से निशुल्क इलाज किया जाएगा।

मरीजों को नहीं काटने होंगे अस्पतालों के चक्कर sites.google.com/view/covidudr/home पर मिल जाएगी खाली बेड की जानकारी

कोरोना संक्रमित गंभीर मरीजों को अब कोविड हॉस्पिटल वेंटिलेटर, बाइपेप, ऑक्सीजन बेड और सामान्य बेड खाली नहीं होने के बहाने टरका नहीं कर सकेंगे। मरीजों को भी एक से दूसरे अस्पताल के लिए चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। इसके लिए कलेक्टर चेतनराम देवड़ा ने वेबसाइट sites.google.com/view/covidudr/home तैयार कराई है। इस पर सभी कोविड हॉस्पिटलों के लिंक हैं, क्लिक करते ही इनमें भर्ती संक्रमितों की संख्या सहित हर सुविधा-व्यवस्था की उपलब्धता सामने आ जाएगी। यही नहीं, हेल्पडेस्क पर क्लिक करते ही सभी कोविड हॉस्पिटलों के मॉनिटरिंग अफसरों के नाम और फोन नंबर भी मिल जाएंगे। कोई भी असुविधा होने पर संक्रमित या परिजन इनसे संपर्क कर सकेंगे। साइट पर कोरोना में होम आइसोलेशन गाइडलाइन, निजी अस्पतालों के लिए सरकार से स्वीकृत रेट लिस्ट, कोविड के बाद के लक्षण और प्रबंधन की गाइडलाइन भी है। वेबसाइट रोज तीन बार अपडेट होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें