पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • 105 Women Policemen Took Out Bike Rally, Raised Voice For Women Honor, Also Distributed Masks To Be Brought To Rally, Meeting With Resident Doctors

ऑपरेशन आवाज:105 महिला पुलिसकर्मियाें ने निकाली बाइक रैली, नारी सम्मान के लिए बुलंद की आवाज,रैली में लाेगाें काे मास्क भी बांटे, रेजीडेंट डाॅक्टरों के साथ बैठक की

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुलिस मुख्यालय की तरफ से चल रहे आवाज कार्यक्रम के तहत महिला सम्मान और कानूनी जागरूकता के लिए मंगलवार शाम पुलिस लाइन से 105 महिला पुलिसकर्मियाें ने रैली निकाली। रैली काे एसएसपी कैलाश चंद्र बिश्नाेई ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। 53 बाइक पर सवार पुलिसकर्मियाें ने महिला जागरूकता के नारे लगाते हुए लाेगाें काे मास्क भी बांटे।

रैली का नेतृत्व डीएसपी चेतना भाटी और सुधा पालावत ने किया। रैली पुलिस लाइन से उदियापाल, सूरजपाेल, देहली गेट, काेर्ट चाैराहा, चेतक चाैराहा हाेते हुए फतहसागर पहुंची जहां समापन हुआ। रैली का उद्देश्य महिला एवं बालिकाओं की सुरक्षा को सुनिश्चित करने, अधिकारों और कानून के प्रति सजग करने, लैंगिक समानता उत्पन्न करने, महिला अपराधों में कमी और युवाओं में महिला सुरक्षा-सम्मान का भाव जागृत करना था।

यह अभियान 12 नवंबर तक चलेगा। इधर, आवाज कार्यक्रम के तहत यातायात शाखा ने सुबह आरएनटी काॅलेज की महिला रेजीडेंट के साथ यातायात कार्यालय में बैठक की। इसमें रेजीडेंट डाॅ. प्रज्ञा अग्रवाल, डाॅ. अंजली शर्मा, डाॅ. मोनिका मीणा, डाॅ. रेणु चाैधरी, डाॅ. हाजु कलासुआ, डाॅ. अमीषा जाजू, डाॅ. दीक्षा तनेजा आदि माैजूद थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें