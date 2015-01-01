पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • 1100 Pensioners Empty Handed On Diwali; Government Said MPUAT Should Give 11 Crores Rupees Only When UIT Gets The Amount Of Land Sold

एमपीयूएटी राशि:दिवाली पर 1100 पेंशनर खाली हाथ ; सरकार ने कहा- एमपीयूएटी 11 कराेड़ रुपए तभी दे, जब यूआईटी काे बेची जमीन की रकम मिल जाए

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार के फरमान से एमपीयूएटी राशि जारी नहीं करने काे मजबूर, फिर भी गत माह दी थी 3.85 कराेड़ रुपए पेंशन

महाराणा प्रताप कृषि एवं प्राैद्याेगिक विश्वविद्यालय (एमपीयूएटी) के 1100 पेंशनराें काे दिवाली पर पेंशन मिलना मुश्किल है। कारण कृषि विभाग के शासन उप सचिव प्रह्लाद कुमार मीना का आदेश है, जिसमें कहा गया है कि एमपीयूएटी पेंशन के 11 कराेड़ रुपए पेंशनराें काे तब ही दे, जब यूआईटी काे बेची जमीन की नीलामी से राशि प्राप्त की जा सके। अब इस फरमान से एमपीयूएटी पेंशन नहीं दे पा रही है और दूसरी तरफ पेंशनर लगातार मांग कर रहे हैं। शासन उप सचिव मीना ने आदेश में कहा कि एमपीयूएटी के पेंशनराें काे तीन माह के पेंशन भुगतान के लिए काॅरपस फंड से 11 कराेड़ रुपए निकालकर पेंशन फंड में डालने की

स्वीकृति इस शर्त पर दी जाती है कि विवि यूआईटी से संपर्क कर भूमि की नीलामी कार्रवाई शीघ्र कराए। इससे मिलने वाली राशि के एवज में समुचित राशि अग्रिम प्राप्त करने का प्रयास करे। भूमि की नीलामी से प्राप्त समस्त राशि पेंशन काॅरपस फंड में जमा कराई जाएगी। उक्त राशि का उपयाेग सिर्फ पेंशन भुगतान के लिए हाेगा।

14 महीनों की पेंशन बाकी, मिली एक माह की : वेलफेयर सोसायटी
एमपीयूएटी पेंशनर वेलफेयर सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. सुरेन्द्र भटनागर ने बताया कि पेंशनरों को बकाया 14 माह में से एक माह की पेंशन का भुगतान हुआ है, जबकि विवि के पास पर्याप्त राशि है। कुलपति से कई बार कहा है। उन्हाेंने 20 नंवबर काे राशि देने का भरोसा दिलाया है। भुगतान नहीं हुआ तो 11 नंवबर काे विवि में प्रदर्शन करेंगे। बता दें, एमपीयूएटी के 1100 पेंशनर हैं। इनकी हर महीने 3.85 कराेड़ रुपए पेंशन बनती है, लेकिन राज्य सरकार से कोई फंड जारी नहीं करती। यहां तक कि एमपीयूएटी के पास जो फंड है, उसे पेंशन के लिए रिलीज करने के लिए भी मंजूरी जरूरी हाेती है। एेसे में पेंशनर लंबे समय से परेशानियाें से गुजरते आ रहे हैं।

सरकार ने कंडीशन रख दी है, अगले महीने बचत से भुगतान करेंगे : वीसी
20 अक्टूबर पेंशन का भुगतान किया था। एक माह हाेने के बाद 20 नंवबर काे फिर से उनकाे पेंशन दी जाएगी जबकि सरकार ने राशि देने के लिए कंडिशन रखी है। इसके बाद भी अगले माह विवि की बचत से भुगतान किया जाएगा। एनएस राठाैड़, कुलपति, एमपीयूएटी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें