पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिला परिषद की 43 सीटों पर 125 प्रत्याशी, 18 पर कांग्रेस-भाजपा में सीधा मुकाबला,निर्दलीय, माकपा-भाकपा भी मैदान में, कई जगह त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष

उदयपुर30 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर. शेष रहे प्रत्याशियाें की सूची काे अंतिम रूप देते जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अाैर उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी।

पंचायतीराज चुनाव प्रक्रिया के तहत नाम वापसी का काम बुधवार काे पूरा हुआ। जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 12 प्रत्याशियाें ने नाम वापस लिए हैं। इनमें ज्यादातर निर्दलीय हैं। एक ने मंगलवार काे ही नाम लौटा लिया था। अब 43 वार्डाें मेें 125 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। इस बार जिला प्रमुख का पद सामान्य महिला के लिए आरक्षित हाेने से सामान्य सीटाें पर घमासान तय माना जा रहा है।

इसके अलावा निर्दलीयों और माकपा-भाकपा के मैदान में आने से कई सीटों पर त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष की स्थिति बन गई है। भाजपा और कांग्रेस के कुछ बड़े नेताओं की राजनीतिक प्रतिष्ठा भी दांव पर है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी चेतन देवड़ा और उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ओपी बुनकर की माैजूदगी में जिला परिषद सभागार में जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए नाम वापसी प्रक्रिया हुई।

कालूलाल, भूमिका, साेनालिका मीणा, आशा कुमारी, गजेंद्र मीणा, गाेमती, दलु, माया कुंवर, धापू, प्रेमी कुमारी, दिलीप जाराेली और विशाल पटेल और इससे पहले मंगलवार काे निर्दलीय देवेंद्र कुमार ने नाम वापस ले लिया है। शेष प्रत्याशियाें काे चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित कर दिए गए हैं।

चुनाव चिह्न दिए, एक वार्ड में माेहन के हाथों निकली माेहन के नाम गाेटी
वार्ड 13 ओर 20 में एक ही चुनाव चिह्न के लिए एक से ज्यादा प्रत्याशियों की मांग पर गाेटी डाली गई। वार्ड 20 मेें तीन प्रत्याशी एक ही चिह्न मांग रहे थे, यहां दाे बार गाेटी निकाली। निर्वाचन अनुभाग प्रभारी माेहन साेनी के हाथ से भी गाेटी निकलवाई। संयाेग से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी माेहनलाल के नाम पर खुली। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने मजाक में कहा कि माेहन के हाथाें माेहन के नाम खुली गाेटी। यह सुन सभागार में हंसी फूट पड़ी।

भाजपा-कांग्रेस के 14 नेताओं की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर
भाजपा : इस चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी और निवृत्तमान जिला प्रमुख शांतिलाल मेघवाल, गिर्वा के पूर्व प्रधान और भाजपा के शहर उपाध्यक्ष तख्तसिंह शक्तावत, गाेगुंदा के पूर्व प्रधान पुष्कर तेली की राजनीतिक प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है। भाजपा देहात जिला अध्यक्ष भंवरसिंह पंवार की बेटी, निवृत्तमान उप प्रमुख सुंदर भाणावत की पुत्रवधू, पूर्व विधायक नानालाल अहारी के बेटे साेनू अहारी, भाजपा के पूर्व जिला उपाध्यक्ष पन्नालाल शर्मा की पुत्रवधू एवं सुविवि के पू्र्व केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष दीपक शर्मा की पत्नी भी चुनाव मैदान में हाेने से इनकी राजनीतिक प्रतिष्ठा भी दांव पर है।
कांग्रेस : कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पूर्व देहात अध्यक्ष ख्यालीलाल सुहालका, निवृत्तमान देहात काेषाध्यक्ष चुन्नीलाल, देहात महिला कांग्रेस की निवृत्तमान अध्यक्ष सीमा चोरड़िया, निवृत्तमान देहात महामंत्री दिलीप जाराेली अाैर गजेंद्र काेठारी, सापेटिया सरपंच भंवर पुष्करणा, पूर्व उप प्रधान संजय काेठारी की पत्नी के भी चुनाव मैदान में हाेने से इनके लिए भी प्रतिष्ठा का भी सवाल रहेगा। इनके अलावा कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय की रिटायर्ड संयुक्त निदेशक कमलेश लट्‌टा भी मैदान मेें हैं। वे लंबे समय तक शिक्षा विभाग में कई पदाें पर रह चुकी हैं।

पंचायत समिति चुनाव : इन बड़े चेहराें पर भी रहेगी नजर
पूर्व सांसद और सीडब्ल्यूसी सदस्य रघुवीर मीणा ने पत्नी और पूर्व विधायक बसंती देवी मीणा काे पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए मैदान में उतारा है। पूर्व विधायक सज्जन कटारा और पुष्कर डांगी खुद प्रधान बनने की आस में पंचायत समिति के चुनाव में कूदे है। विधायक का चुनाव लड़ चुके नरेंद्र मीणा ने भी ताल ठोंकी है। पूर्व विधायक रणधीर सिंह भींडर और कांग्रेस के निवृत्तमान देहात अध्यक्ष लालसिंह झाला के बेटे , धरियावद विधायक गौतमलाल मीणा की पुत्रवधू लीला भी पंचायत समिति का चुनाव लड़ रही है।

