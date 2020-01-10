पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना जागरूकता:धारा 144 की पालना और काेराेना जागरूकता के लिए 125 पुलिसकर्मियाें ने निकाला फ्लैग मार्च

उदयपुर13 घंटे पहले
उदयपुर | सीआरपीसी धारा 144 की पालना करने और काेराेना जागरूकता के लिए साेमवार काे 125 पुलिस अधिकारियाें और जवानाें ने शहरभर में फ्लैग मार्च किया। रूट मार्च से पुलिस का एक और मकसद था कि धारा 144 की पालना नहीं की गई ताे पुलिस से सख्ती की जाएगी। इधर, जहां-जहां से फ्लैग मार्च निकला, वहां लाेगाें ने स्वागत किया। इसमें डीएसपी, शहर के सभी थानाें के थानाधिकारी, लेडी पेट्राेल टीम, यातायात शाखा और थानाें के जवान शामिल थे। फ्लैग मार्च

कलेक्ट्री से देहली गेट, हाथीपाेल, घंटाघर, अस्थल मंदिर, सूरजपाेल, उदयापाेल, पारस चाैराहा, रेती स्टैंड, हिरण मगरी, सेवाश्रम, कुम्हाराें का भट्टा, दुर्गा नर्सरी, शाेभागपुरा चाैराहा, आरके सर्कल, फतहपुरा, सुखाड़िया सर्कल, चेतक सर्कल, काला किवाड़, महाकाल मंदिर, मल्लतलाई चाैराहा से वापस हाेकर रानी राेड पर तक निकाला।

