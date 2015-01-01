पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:134 नए रोगी, 10 दिन में ही 1077 संक्रमित मिले,अब तक उदयपुर के 152 संक्रमितों की मौत

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दीवाली बाद कोरोना बना रहा डराने वाले रिकॉर्ड्स
  • अक्टूबर के 18 दिन में 7 बार मिले थे 100+ मरीज नवंबर के 5 दिन में 4 बार 100+

दीवाली बाद से काेराेना वायरस शहर काे डरा रहा है। इसके तीन कारण हैं। पहला तेजी से बढ़ते मरीज। दूसरा मरीजों के मिलने की दर और तीसरा काेराेना के आठ माह में पहली बार एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 650 पार हाे गई है। मंगलवार को शहर में फिर 134 नए मरीज मिले। इनमें 110 शहरी और 24 ग्रामीण हैं। पिछले पांच दिन में यह चाैथा दिन है जब 100+ संक्रमित मिले हैं।

राहत की बात सिर्फ यह रही कि मंगलवार काे किसी राेगी की माैत नहीं हुई। हालांकि अब तक 152 संक्रमितों की जान जा चुकी है।सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि शहर में 664 एक्टिव केस हो गए हैं, जिनमें से 508 होम आइसोलेशन में हैंऔर 156 कोविड हॉस्पिटलों में भर्ती हैं। कोविड-19 प्रभारी डॉ. शंकर एच बामनिया ने बताया कि आरएनटी में कार्यरत 36 वर्षीय चिकित्सक, गीतांजलि मेडिकल कॉलेज में कार्यरत 35 वर्षीय मेल नर्स, फतहपुरा पुलिस चौकी में कार्यरत 27 वर्षीय पुलिसकर्मी में कोरोना वायरस की पुष्टि हुई है।

