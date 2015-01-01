पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:पहले चरण के चुनाव के लिए फतह स्कूल और आर्ट्स काॅलेज में पहुंची 1638 ईवीएम, आज होगी सीलिंग

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
फरासखाने से ईवीएम ले जाते कार्मिक।
  • झाड़ाेल, फलासिया, काेटड़ा, सायरा और गोगुंदा पंस में 23 काे हाेंगे मतदान

जिला परिषद सदस्य और पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के चुनाव काे लेकर जिला स्तर पर तैयारियां तेज हाे गई है। पहले चरण के चुनाव काे लेकर मंगलवार काे किशनपाेल स्थित फरासखाने से 1638 ईवीएम फतहस्कूल और आर्ट्स काॅलेज पहुंचाई। पहले चरण के लिए पांच पंचायत समिति क्षेत्रों में मतदान के लिए इन दाेनाें स्थानाें से 22 नवंबर काे मतदान दल रवाना हाेंगे और 23 काे मतदान हाेगा।

ईवीएम प्रकाेष्ठ के प्रभारी बालमुकुंद असावा और जिला निर्वाचन शाखा के राजेंद्र राठाैड़ के निर्देशन में झाड़ाेल और फलासिया पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के मतदान के लिए 602 ईवीएम फतहस्कूल पहुंचाई गई। जबकि काेटड़ा, सायरा और गोगुंदा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के मतदान के लिए 1036 ईवीएम आर्ट्स काॅलेज पहुंचाई गई। इनमें रिजर्व ईवीएम भी शामिल है।

जिला निर्वाचन अनुभाग के प्रभारी माेहन साेनी ने बताया कि बुधवार काे ईवीएम की सीलिंग हाेगी। 22 नवंबर काे फतहस्कूल और आर्ट्स काॅलेज से ही मतदान दल रवाना हाेंगे और 23 काे पहले चरण का मतदान हाेगा। पहले चरण के चुनाव में झाड़ाेल पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 138, फलासिया क्षेत्र में 112, काेटड़ा में 197, सायरा 116 और गाेगुंदा में 118 बूथाें पर मतदान हाेगा।

मतदान दलाें की रवानगी और मतगणना काे लेकर फतहस्कूल और आर्ट्स काॅलेज में दिन भर कार्मिक तैयारियाें में जुटे रहे। दाेनाें जगह पीडब्ल्यूडी और यूआईटी के इंजीनियर्स की टीमें भी सामान्य व्यवस्था के लिए लगाई गई है।

शहर में 9 जगह चल रहा 1100 मतदान कार्मिकों का प्रशिक्षण
शहर में मंगलवार काे 9 जगह मतदान अधिकारियाें का तीन दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण शुरू हुअा। इसमें करीब 1100 कार्मिक शामिल हुए। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ओपी बुनकर, प्रशिक्षण प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी प्रदीप सांगावत और सहायक प्रभारी डाॅ.महामाया प्रसाद चौबीसा ने प्रशिक्षण शिविर का निरीक्षण भी किया। मंत्री मास्टर भंवरलाल मेघवाल के निधन पर प्रदेश में मंगलवार काे राजकीय अवकाश हाेने से चुनाव से जुड़े कार्मिकाें में पसोपेश की स्थिति नहीं बने इसके लिए जिला निर्वाचन की टीम ने साेमवार रात काे ही स्थिति साफ कर दी थी।

