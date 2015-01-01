पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की भीषण तपन:8 माह में पहली बार 184 नए रोगी मिले, पारा 8 डिग्री, नवंबर में 10 साल बाद ऐसी ठंड

उदयपुर. मतदान दलों में शामिल कर्मचारी रविवार को पोलिंग बूथों के लिए रवानगी से पहले मास्क या रूमाल से नाक-मुंह तो कवर किए हुए थे, लेकिन दो गज दूरी कहीं नहीं दिखी।
  • दीवाली से पहले 14 दिन में जहां 717 रोगी मिले थे, अब सिर्फ 8 दिन से 787 दीवाली से पहले 14 दिन में जहां 717 रोगी मिले थे, अब सिर्फ 8 दिन से 787

सर्दी की तरह कोरोना ने भी अपना आठ माह का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया। शहर में रविवार को पहली बार सर्वाधिक 184 संक्रमित मिले। इससे पहले 4 अक्टूबर को 158 संक्रमित सामने आए थे। नए संक्रमितों में 134 शहरी और 50 ग्रामीण हैं। वहीं एक महिला की मौत हो गई। डराने वाली बात यह है कि दीवाली बाद से मरीज मिलने की गति भी दुगुनी हो गई है। 14 नवंबर तक जहां औसत 51 संक्रमित मिल थे, वहीं पिछले आठ दिन से 98 मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। एक्टिव केस भी दुगुना से ज्यादा हो गए हैं। 14 नवंबर को 269 एक्टिव केस थे, अब 606 हो गए हैं।

यानी पिछले आठ दिनों में 377 एक्टिव केस बढ़ गए। इनमें से 477 होम आइसोलेट हैं और 129 कोविड हॉस्पिटलों में भर्ती हैं। ईएसआईसी कोविड हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती माली कॉलोनी निवासी 80 वर्षीय संक्रमित महिला की रविवार को मौत हो गई। कोरोना से अब तक उदयपुर के 151 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। शहर में नवंबर महीने में अब तक जहां 1503 मरीज मिले हैं, वहीं कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 8685 पर पहुंच गया है। इनमें से 8 हजार रोगी ठीक हो चुके हैं।

कोरोना मेला... क्योंकि, जयपुर-जोधपुर में निगम चुनाव के बाद कोरोना विस्फोट, अब ये भीड़ उदयपुर में पंचायतीराज चुनाव की

नए आदेश : नाइट कर्फ्यू 8 बजे से लेकिन बाजार 7 बजे बंद करने होंगे

एडीएम ओपी बुनकर ने बताया कि शहर के सूरजपोल, भूपालपुरा, प्रतापनगर, हिरणमगरी, सवीना, हाथीपोल, अम्बामाता, धानमण्डी, घंटाघर, सुखेर, गोवर्धन विलास में रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू रहेगा। कर्फ्यू के दौरान सभी बाजार, कार्यस्थल और व्यावसायिक कॉम्प्लेक्स बन्द रहेंगे। सभी बाजार एवं व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठान आदि शाम 7 बजे बन्द करने होंगे ताकि सम्बन्धित कर्मचारी व अन्य व्यक्ति रात 8 बजे तक घर पहुंच सकें। प्रशासन ने अब आयोजकों के लिए शादी समारोहों में मेहमानों की वीडियोग्राफी अनिवार्य कर दी है। जरूरत पर प्रशासन भी वीडियोग्राफी कराएगा।

सामाजिक, राजनीतिक, खेल जैसे आयोजन मंजूरी बिना नहीं

शादी सहित सामाजिक, राजनीतिक, खेल, मनोरंजन, शैक्षणिक, सांस्कृतिक, धार्मिक सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम के लिए कलेक्टर की मंजूरी लेनी होगी। अनुमति भी सिर्फ 100 लोगों की ही मिलेगी। मेहमानों के नाम, पते, मोबाइल नंबर भी दर्ज करने होंगे। थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के साथ सेनेटाइजेशन के इंतजाम करने होंगे।

कोरोना ब्लास्ट इसलिए : त्योहार में लोग मास्क और डिस्टेंसिंग भूले

सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि दीवाली बाद कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या दोगुनी होने की बड़ी वजह त्योहारी सीजन में बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़ है, खरीदारी के समय न दो गज की दूरी का ध्यान रखा और न मास्क पहने। चालान से बचने के लिए आते-जाते समय ही मास्क पहने। दो गज की दूरी के नियम की पालना भी करनी होगी। किसी भी सतह को छूने के बाद बार-बार भी हाथों को अच्छे से साबुन से धोना होगा या सेनेटाइज करने होंगे। मास्क नहीं पहनने, सोशल डिस्टेंस नहीं रखने और हैंड सेनेटाइज नहीं करने की लापरवाही अपने और अपने परिजनों के लिए मुसीबत साबित कर सकती है।

