पालिका अध्यक्ष चुनाव:सलूंबर में 2, भींडर में 3, फतहनगर में 2 के पर्चे, आज जांच, कल नाम वापसी का दिन

उदयपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सलूंबर में भाजपा से 2, भींडर में जनता सेना से 1, कांग्रेस से 2 और फतहनगर में भाजपा से 1 और कांग्रेस से 1 प्रत्याशी ने भरा पर्चा

सलूंबर नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष चुनाव के लिए नामांकन पेश करने के दूसरे दिन भाजपा प्रत्याशियों ने एक पार्टी केे नाम वह एक निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल किया। यह नगर में पूरे दिन चर्चा का विषय बना रहा।

बता दें कि अध्यक्ष पद केे लिए नामांकन के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को भाजपा की ओर से चुनाव प्रभारी गजेंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद प्रभुलाल जैन को पार्टी के नाम से नामांकन दाखिल करवाया गया। वहीं भाजपा के नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद कपिल लड्डा को भाजपा के पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष ग्रामीण सोहनलाल चौधरी के नेतृत्व में निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल करवाया, जिससे सलूंबर नगर की राजनीतिक गलियारों में हड़कंप मच गया। वहीं नगर वासियों के बीच पूरे दिन चर्चा का विषय बना रहा।

बता दें कि सोमवार को कांग्रेस से नरेश कुमार जैन एवं प्रद्युम्न कोड़िया ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। सलूंबर नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष की सीट सामान्य के लिए आरक्षित है। पालिका में 25 पार्षदों में से कांग्रेस के पास 15, भाजपा के पास 8 और 2 निर्दलीय के पास है। कांग्रेस की तरफ से दो दावेदार हैं।

अब इसमें किसको अध्यक्ष का ताज मिलता है यह रविवार को ही तस्वीर साफ होगी। सलूंबर नगर पालिका के रविवार को आए परिणामों में कांग्रेस को बहुमत मिलने के बाद सभी पार्षदों को शपथ दिलाने के बाद अज्ञातवास पर भेज दिया गया है।

भींडर : कांग्रेस पार्षद मोनिका ने निर्दलीय के रूप में भी परा पर्चा
नगर पालिका भींडर के अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के लिए चार नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हुए। इसमें जनता सेना की ओर से पूर्व विधायक रणधीर सिंह भींडर के नेतृत्व में निर्मला भोजावत ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी मयंक मनीष के समक्ष अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया।

कांग्रेस की ओर से ही पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष हातिम अली बोहरा के नेतृत्व में सर्वप्रथम लता चौबीसा ने अपना नामांकन प्रस्तुत किया। उसके कुछ मिनट बाद कांग्रेस के पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्यामसुंदर साहू की पुत्रवधू मोनिका साहू ने पति पुष्कर राज साहू के साथ एक नामांकन कांग्रेस से तथा दूसरा निर्दलीय के रूप में दाखिल किया।

फतहनगर : भाजपा और कांग्रेस से एक-एक प्रत्याशी ने भरा नामांकन

नगर पालिका फतहनगर में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मंगलवार को भाजपा की ओर से मंजू भील और कांग्रेस की ओर से नंदिनी मीणा ने चुनाव निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं मावली एसडीएम रमेश सिरवी के समक्ष नामांकन दाखिल किया।

यहां अध्यक्ष पद एसटी महिला के लिए आरक्षित है। भाजपा में एसटी महिला के दो उम्मीदवार गिरिजा मीणा व मंजू भील होने से भाजपा पदाधिकारी किसे पार्टी का अधिकृत उम्मीदवार बनाते हैं, इसको लेकर गत दो दिन से कयास लगाए जा रहे थे।

मंगलवार दोपहर नामांकन दाखिल करने के अन्तिम समय 3 बजे तक सिर्फ दो ही नामांकन आने के कारण अफवाहों पर विराम लग गया। कांग्रेस के एक मात्र नंदिनी मीणा ही पालिका अध्यक्ष की उम्मीदवार है। 25 वार्डों वाली पालिका में भाजपा के पास 14 पार्षद हैं तो कांग्रेस के पास 11 पार्षद हैं।

भाजपा ने अपने 14 पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी कर रखी है, वहीं कांग्रेस ने अपने सभी पार्षद खुले छोड़ रखे हैं। भाजपा अपने पार्षदों काे एकजुट रखने का प्रयास कर रही है, लेकिन दूसरी ओर कांग्रेस भाजपा में फूट पड़ने का इन्तजार कर रही है।

