नए संक्रमितों की संख्या भी लगातार कम हो रही:22 दिन बाद शहर में 500 से कम एक्टिव केस, रिकवरी रेट भी 96%

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 51 नए रोगी, 1 मौत; भीलवाड़ा के युवक ने भी दम तोड़ा

शहर में शनिवार को 110 मरीज रिकवर हुए और 51 नए रोगी। इसके साथ ही 22 दिन बाद शहर में एक्टिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 500 से नीचे पहुंच गया। रिकवरी रेट भी 96.32% हो गया। अब शहर में 10 हजार 266 मरीज रिकवर हो गए हैं और कुल 496 मरीज एक्टिव हैं। हैं। इसमें 314 संक्रमित होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। शेष 182 कोविड हॉस्पिटलों में भर्ती हैं। वहीं, अस्पताल में कोरोना का इलाज करा रहे दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। इसमें एक भीलवाड़ा का 22 साल का युवक शामिल है।

शहर में नए रोगी मिलने का आंकड़ा भी लगातार गिर रहा है। शुक्रवार को 71 रोगी मिले थे और रविवार को इससे 20 कम 51 मरीज सामने आए। 33 दिन बाद इतने कम मरीज शहर में मिले हैं। इससे पहले 9 नवंबर को सबसे कम 38 केस मिले थे। ईएसआईसी कोविड हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कोरोना संक्रमित केशव नगर निवासी 76 वर्षीय पुरुष और भीलवाड़ा निवासी 21 वर्षीय युवक की मौत हो गई।

भीलवाड़ा का ये 21 वर्षीय युवक कोरोना काल के आठ महीनों में सबसे कम उम्र में कोरोना का शिकार होने वाला पहला युवा है। इससे पहले सितंबर में बांसवाड़ा की 26 वर्षीय युवती की सबसे कम उम्र में कोरोना से मौत हुई थी। लोयरा निवासी 23 वर्षीय चिकित्सक, मुखर्जी चौक निवासी 44 वर्षीय फार्मासिस्ट, शिव कॉलोनी निवासी 40 वर्षीय नर्स, बेदला बड़गांव निवासी 56 वर्ष नर्स, न्यू सरदारपुरा निवासी 50 वर्षीय नर्स, कालका माता रोड निवासी 23 वर्षीय फीमेल नर्स कोरोना संक्रमित निकले हैं।

