डर का इफेक्ट:10वें दौर में 3875 ने लगवाया टीका, 11934 अब भी शेष, तीन दिन आगे बढ़ाया पहला फेज

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक 40410 में से 28476 (70.47%) को ही लगा टीका

उदयपुर में शुक्रवार को 10वें दौर में 60 वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर्स पर 4985 में से सिर्फ 3753 (75.62%) हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। पहले फेज के लिए पहले से तय आखिरी तारीख 29 जनवरी निकली चुकी है। लेकिन 40 हजार 410 हेल्थ वर्कर्स में से 11 हजार 934 को अभी भी टीका लगना शेष है। ऐसे में पहले फेज को तीन दिन के लिए आगे बढ़ाया गया है।

अब 30 जनवरी से 1 फरवरी तक सभी शेष हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य तय किया गया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि शनिवार से 21 सेंटर्स पर टीके लगाए जाएंगे। वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाने वाले 11 हजार 934 हेल्थ वर्कर्स में सबसे ज्यादा 8 हजार से ज्यादा आशा सहयोगिनी, आंगवबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, वार्ड बॉय, वार्ड आया सहित अन्य कार्मिक शामिल हैं।

5 नए रोगी, 323 एक्टिव

शुक्रवार काे 513 कोरोना संदिग्धों की सैंपलिंग की गई। इनमें से 5 संक्रमित मिले। अब एक्टिव केस 323 रह गए हैं। इनमें से 215 को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है।

